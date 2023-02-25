Nokia at MWC 2023 is detailing its efforts at bringing durability back to its smartphones as it unveils a trifecta of devices.

According to an HMD Global press release, Nokia is launching three new smartphones: the G22, C32, and C22 with a newfound effort of longevity for consumers. The Finnish OEM states that all three devices can offer consumers nearly three days of battery life and improved imaging. The Nokia G22 is carving its own patch with this launch as repairability is what defines this new smartphone. Nokia has collaborated with iFixit to provide users with easily accessible repair guides along with affordable parts if its display has become damaged, bent charging port, or a flat battery.

The G22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ V-notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On its back, the Nokia G22 delivers a triple camera array containing a 50MP main shooter with photography features like AI Portrait, Quick Night, and Enhanced Night for clear shots in the dark or light. To round it out, the array contains a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, users will find an 8MP selfie camera.

On the inside, the G22 contains a 5,050mAh QuickFix repairable battery, and 20W fast charging, which is estimated to maintain around 80% of its original battery capacity after 800 charging cycles. While the device does come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the device ships with Android 12 (to some disappointment). However, Nokia has planned for the G22 to receive two OS upgrades, bringing it up to Android 14, at least.

Nokia's G22 features an optimization assistant known as Auto Cleanup. This function clears phone deceleration items such as too much stored cache to keep apps opening and running swiftly. The memory extension feature will turn any unused storage space into at least 2GB of RAM to help you multitask without slowing down the device. The G22 will be offered in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue with a 4/64GB (RAM/internal storage) option and a 4/128GB option. The G22 can be purchased beginning on March 8 starting at £149.99.

2 Images

Close

The Nokia C32 is said to provide the highest image quality of any phone in the brand's C-series. The device begins by offering a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The display's glass has been toughened with an IP52 rating for its strength and premium feel. On the back, the C32's dual camera array contains a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Nokia details that its main shooter and front-facing selfie camera utilize a powerful imaging algorithm to unearth the most out of the hardware. The device's Night mode can snap impressive photos in various lighting conditions.

On the inside, the C32 contains a 5,000mAh battery, with 10W charging, which utilizes AI-powered battery solutions to keep you going without ever worrying about how much power is left. Additionally, the device will feature Android 13 right out of the box.

Users can pick from the Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink colorways for the C32. The device will be featured in RAM/internal storage options of 2/64GB and 3/64GB during its Spring launch. The Nokia C32 will start at £129.99.

The Nokia C22 may be the toughest of the bunch with its strong polycarbonate unibody design. Consumers will find that the C22 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with hardened 2.5D glass. An IP52 rating on its screen offers protection against dust and spills. The device's dual camera array features a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing selfie camera comes in at 8MP. Nokia is confident that both its main shooter and front-facing camera will perform well with their powerful Night and Portrait modes.

Tucked away inside will be the 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging with streamlined software to ensure users can get the most time out of the device before plugging it in. The Nokia C22 offers the slimmed-down Android 13 Go Edition instead of the larger version the C32 provides. What is the same as the C32 is the Auto Cleanup feature and memory extension function for added RAM.

Although, the Nokia C22 does have support for up to 256GB MicroSD card. Consumers will have two choices when it comes to its RAM/internal storage options: 2/64GB and 3/64GB. Choice continues into its colorways as the C22 will be offered in Sand and Midnight Black. During the device's Spring launch, it will begin at £109.99.