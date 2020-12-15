Nokia C1 Plus is a crazy cheap 4G smartphone headed for Europe

Nokia on Monday announced the Nokia C1 Plus, a slightly upgraded version of the last year’s ultra-affordable Nokia C1. The main takeaway of the Nokia C1 Plus is that the phone now offers 4G connectivity, making it one of the cheapest Android smartphones on the market. It should be noted that a proper successor already exists in the form of the Nokia C2, which was announced in the first half of this year.

Nokia C1 Plus: Specifications

Specification Nokia C1 Plus Dimensions and Weight 149.1 x 71.2 x 8.75 mm

146g Display 5.45-inch in-cell

18:9

1440 x 720 (HD+) SoC 1.4GHz quad-core processor RAM and Storage 1GB RAM DDR3

16GB flash storage

MicroSD card support (up to 128GB) Battery & Charging 2,500 mAh battery

5W charger (5V/1A) Rear Camera 5MP rear camera

LED flash

HDR Front Camera 5MP

LED flash Ports microUSB

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 4.2

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

GPS/AGPS

Dual-SIM support (depending on region) Security Face Unlock Software Android 10 (Go edition)

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C1 Plus has a 5.45-inch HD+ display wrapped in a polycarbonate plastic body measuring 149.1 x 71.2 x 8.75 mm. There’s a 5MP snapper along with an LED flash on the back and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB flash storage with microSD expansion support.

Powering the Nokia C1 Plus is a 2,500 mAh battery that charges through a 5W microUSB charger. The phone comes running Android 10 (Go edition) out of the box and offers a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G connectivity, and Face Unlock. There’s no fingerprint sensor onboard, however.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia C1 Plus is priced at €69 and will go on sale across Europe before the end of the year. It will be available in two colors: Red and Blue. Nokia hasn’t yet detailed when it plans to launch the phone in other markets. The phone may have unimpressive hardware, but the pricing is what makes it an excellent value offering for those needing a cheap smartphone or a second phone.