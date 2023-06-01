Nokia is introducing three new smartphones to the US with the C100, C300, and XR21. For the most part, you're not going to find anything here that's going to become one of the best Android phones of 2023, but the C100 and C300 are going to be great options if you're looking for cheap Android phones, and the Nokia XR21 looks like a great option if you need something that can take a beating.

Nokia C100

The Nokia C100 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and features a 6.3-inch HD+ display. The phone also has a 3,000 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front-facing camera. Of course, this isn't the most exciting handset available, but it's meant to be an affordable budget option and will come in at just $99. The handset will be available at Walmart, Target, Consumer Cellular, and retailers that support Tracfone wireless.

Nokia C300

The Nokia C300 is another affordable smartphone option, coming in with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. As far as cameras go, you're going to get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro sensor. The phone has a 4000mAh battery that Nokia states can last up to two days on a single charge. The C300 is going to be available for $139 at Walmart, Target, Best Buy Consumer Cellular, and retailers that support Tracfone wireless.

Nokia XR21

The Nokia XR21 is finally coming to the United States and is being touted as a nearly indestructible phone, with the company stating that the phone is drop, dust, and waterproof. This is quite the statement, considering that most devices out today are just resistant to natural elements and drops. As you can imagine, with this kind of protection, the handset has been MIL-STD-810H certified.

As far as specifications, the Nokia XR21 features a die-cast 100% recycled aluminum chassis with a 6.49 inch 120Hz 1080p display that's protected using Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, that's paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, with a 64MP wide camera and 8MP ultrawide.

In addition to its durability, the phone also offers longevity thanks to its large 4800 mAh battery that can provide up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Nokia will be providing three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The handset will be available on the Nokia US website in Midnight Black and will cost $500.

For a limited time, Nokia is throwing in a free pair of noise-canceling earbuds. Just in case you're concerned about carrier compatibility, the Nokia XR21 will work best with Boost, Cricket, Go Talk, H2O Wireless, Metro, Mint, Net10, Simple Mobile, T-Mobile, and Tracfone. While it will work with AT&T, Nokia does offer a disclaimer stating that the phone will not support 5G on the wireless carrier.