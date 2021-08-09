HMD Global’s new Nokia C20 Plus offers 1-year replacement guarantee and Android 11 Go
Today HMD Global unveiled the Nokia C20 Plus, the company’s latest entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. Similar to the Nokia C20 and C10 that launched earlier in April, the new phone targets first-time smartphone buyers, offering entry-level hardware and Android 11 Go edition at an ultra-affordable price tag.
Nokia C20 Plus: Specifications
As far as specifications are concerned, the Nokia C20 Plus is nothing to write home about. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a V-shaped notch cutout for the selfie camera. On the inside, the phone is powered by a Unisonic SC9863A quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB onboard storage. The back houses a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary shooter and a 2MP fixed focus depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a 5MP fixed focus selfie camera.
Rounding off the spec sheet for the Nokia P50 Plus is a sizeable 4,950mAh battery, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The phone lacks a fingerprint scanner but you do get Face Unlock. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 (Go edition,) a lightweight version of Android for phones with less than 2GB of RAM. HMD Global also offers a 1-year replacement guarantee and 2 years of quarterly security updates.
Pricing & Availability
The Nokia C20 Plus goes on sale in India starting today from Nokia.com and leading online and offline retailers. It comes in two colors — Blue and Grey — and costs ₹8,999 for the base model and ₹9,999 for the (3GB/32GB) top model. Jio subscribers can avail of an upfront discount of 10% or ₹1000 (whichever is lower.)