HMD Global’s new Nokia C20 Plus offers 1-year replacement guarantee and Android 11 Go

Today HMD Global unveiled the Nokia C20 Plus, the company’s latest entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. Similar to the Nokia C20 and C10 that launched earlier in April, the new phone targets first-time smartphone buyers, offering entry-level hardware and Android 11 Go edition at an ultra-affordable price tag.

Nokia C20 Plus: Specifications

Specification Nokia C20 Plus Dimensions and Weight 165.4 x 75.85 X 9.35mm

204.7g Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD

V-shaped notch

20:9 aspect ratio

400nits max brightness SoC Unisonic SC983a Octa-core CPU up to 1.6GHz

RAM and Storage 2GB/3GB RAM

16GB/32GB onboard storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,950mAh battery

Micro-USB port

5V/2A (10W) charging Rear Camera Primary: 8MP AF

Secondary: 2MP FF depth Front Camera 5MP FF Ports 3.5mm audio jack

Micro-USB port Connectivity Bands: LTE: 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41 (120MHz) WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 GSM: 850, 900, 1800

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 Security AI Face Unlock Software & Warranty Android 11 (Go edition)

2 years of quarterly security updates

1-year replacement guarantee

As far as specifications are concerned, the Nokia C20 Plus is nothing to write home about. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a V-shaped notch cutout for the selfie camera. On the inside, the phone is powered by a Unisonic SC9863A quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB onboard storage. The back houses a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary shooter and a 2MP fixed focus depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a 5MP fixed focus selfie camera.

Rounding off the spec sheet for the Nokia P50 Plus is a sizeable 4,950mAh battery, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The phone lacks a fingerprint scanner but you do get Face Unlock. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 (Go edition,) a lightweight version of Android for phones with less than 2GB of RAM. HMD Global also offers a 1-year replacement guarantee and 2 years of quarterly security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia C20 Plus goes on sale in India starting today from Nokia.com and leading online and offline retailers. It comes in two colors — Blue and Grey — and costs ₹8,999 for the base model and ₹9,999 for the (3GB/32GB) top model. Jio subscribers can avail of an upfront discount of 10% or ₹1000 (whichever is lower.)