HMD Global rolls out Android 12 update to the Nokia G10, G20, and Nokia 2.4

Android 12 has now been out for a while, and Android 13 is just around the corner. Most flagship and mid-range smartphones that are eligible for the Android 12 update from their respective manufacturers have received the new software. However, there are still many devices for which the update hasn’t rolled out yet, particularly some budget smartphones where updates are not as much of a priority as they are on more expensive devices. This, however, doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily going to be left behind. Now, three entry-level smartphones from HMD Global — the Nokia 2.4, Nokia G10, and Nokia G20 are getting updates to Android 12.

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 is an Android One smartphone that launched with Android 10 and got an update to Android 11 later down the road. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, so it’s hardly the most powerful option out there. Nonetheless, HMD Global committed to providing 2 major updates for this device, so even the budget Nokia 2.4 was due for an Android 12 treat eventually.

The update is rolling out now in the form of software version V3.210. The new build brings in all the standard Android 12 features, along with the April 2022 security patches.

Nokia G10 and Nokia G20

Compared to the Nokia 2.4, the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 feature a slightly higher-end MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. They were launched with Android 11, hence the phones have now secured their first major Android OS update.

The Android 12 update for the phone duo comes via software version V2.210 (for the Nokia G10) and V2.230 (for the Nokia G20). The release notes are pretty much identical, but the G20 picked up a more recent set of Android security patches (May 2022) than the G10 (April 2022).

Power users interested in sideloading the release will be disappointed, as there is no known way to manually flash an update package on these phones. You have to wait for the FOTA to hit your unit.

