HMD Global’s latest budget-friendly Nokia phone is now on sale in India

The Nokia G20 is the latest budget-friendly smartphone from HMD Global. It was unveiled back in April and landed in Europe in May before hitting the US shores a month later. Earlier this month, it made it to the Indian market, and today it’s finally going on sale across the country.

If you were planning to buy the Nokia G20, you can now grab it from Amazon and Nokia India’s website starting today. The phone comes in two colors: Night Blue and Glacier Siver, and comes in a single 4GB + 64GB memory variant. The phone is priced at ₹12,990, but you can avail a flat ₹500 early bird discount on Amazon and Nokia website for a limited time. Meanwhile, those purchasing the Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds together get ₹2099 off the total price.

Nokia G20 The Nokia G20 offers a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek G35 SoC, 4GB RAM, quad-camera and a near-stock Android experience with a promise of timely software updates. Buy from Amazon

Nokia G20 XDA Forums

As a refresher, the Nokia G20 is a lower-budget smartphone from HMD Global. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM, quad rear cameras, a 5,050mAh battery, and comes running a near-stock version of Android 11. Compared to the Redmi Note 10 and other similarly priced phones from Motorola and Realme, the Nokia G20 definitely comes across as underwhelming. However, clean software and the promise of updates till Android 13 gives the phone an edge over the competition.

Nokia G20: Specifications