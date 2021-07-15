HMD Global’s latest budget-friendly Nokia phone is now on sale in India
July 15, 2021 6:40am Comment

HMD Global’s latest budget-friendly Nokia phone is now on sale in India

The Nokia G20 is the latest budget-friendly smartphone from HMD Global. It was unveiled back in April and landed in Europe in May before hitting the US shores a month later. Earlier this month, it made it to the Indian market, and today it’s finally going on sale across the country.

If you were planning to buy the Nokia G20, you can now grab it from Amazon and Nokia India’s website starting today. The phone comes in two colors: Night Blue and Glacier Siver, and comes in a single 4GB + 64GB memory variant. The phone is priced at ₹12,990, but you can avail a flat ₹500 early bird discount on Amazon and Nokia website for a limited time. Meanwhile, those purchasing the Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds together get ₹2099 off the total price.

    Nokia G20
    The Nokia G20 offers a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek G35 SoC, 4GB RAM, quad-camera and a near-stock Android experience with a promise of timely software updates.

Nokia G20 XDA Forums

As a refresher, the Nokia G20 is a lower-budget smartphone from HMD Global. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM, quad rear cameras, a 5,050mAh battery, and comes running a near-stock version of Android 11. Compared to the Redmi Note 10 and other similarly priced phones from Motorola and Realme, the Nokia G20 definitely comes across as underwhelming. However, clean software and the promise of updates till Android 13 gives the phone an edge over the competition.

Nokia G20: Specifications

SpecificationNokia G20
Dimensions and Weight
  • 164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm
Display
  • 6.5-inch
  • 1600 x 720 HD+
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Water-drop notch
SoC
  • MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
    • 8x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.3GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5
  • IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,050mAh battery
  • 10W charging
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 48MP primary
  • Secondary: 5MP ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro lens
  • Quaternary: 2MP depth lens
Front Camera
  • 8MP
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 11
  • Guaranteed updates till Android 13

Tags hmd globalMediaTek Helio G35nokiaNokia G20

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments