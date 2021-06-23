The Nokia G20 comes to the U.S. as a budget phone with a low price tag

After launching the Nokia G20 in Europe earlier this year, HMD Global is now bringing the device to the US market. The budget-friendly device offers 4G connectivity, an HD+ display, a quad-camera setup, a massive battery, and a bloat-free user experience.

Nokia G20: Specifications

Specification Nokia G20 Dimensions & Weight 164.9 x 76 x 9.2mm

197g Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD

1600 x 720p

20:9 aspect ratio

Teardrop style notch SoC MediaTek Helio G35 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB) Battery & Charging 5,050mAh

5V2A charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) 48MP primary camera

5MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 8MP selfie camera Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Dual-SIM LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Software Android 11

Guaranteed update to Android 13

Three years of security updates Other Features Dedicated Google Assistant button

FM Radio

The Nokia G20 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop style notch for the selfie camera, a circular camera module on the back that houses four camera sensors, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB 2.0 Type-C port on the bottom edge, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the phone features a dual-SIM tray with a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia G20 offers an 8MP selfie shooter, a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Powering the phone is a substantial 5,050mAh battery that supports 10W charging with the included charger.

In terms of software, the Nokia G20 runs Android 11 out of the box with minimal customizations. It offers a bloat-free experience, unlike most other devices in this category. HMD Global has also promised two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the device, making it a great buy for those who want a budget phone that will last at least a couple of years.

Nokia G20 XDA Forums

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia G20 will go on sale in the US for $199 starting June 28. The device will be available for purchase on Nokia’s website in two colorways — Night and Glacier.