Nokia G300 is a new dirt-cheap 5G smartphone from HMD Global

HMD Global on Tuesday unveiled the Nokia G300, the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet. For $199, the Nokia G300 gives you a large 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G support, a sizeable battery, and a near-stock Android experience.

Nokia G300: Specifications

SpecificationNokia G300
Dimensions and Weight
  • 9.28mm x 169.41mm 78.423mm
Display
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD
  • HD+
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 619L GPU
  • 8nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,470mAh battery
  • 18W fast charging support
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 16MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 5MP ultrawide
  • Tertiary: 2MP depth
Front Camera
  • 8MP
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • GPS(L1+L5)/AGPS
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint reader
  • Face Unlcock
Software
  • Android 11

As far as raw specifications are concerned, the Nokia G300 is nothing to write to home about. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Nokia G300 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia G300 front

 

On the back, you get a triple camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, an 8MP camera handles the selfie and video calling duties.

Nokia G300 back

A 4,470mAh battery keeps the show running; the battery charges via an 18W fast charger that comes inside the box. On the software front, the Nokia G300 runs a near-stock version of Android 11. Elsewhere, there’s a side-mounted fingerprints scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD Card slot, and USB Type-C port.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia G300 comes in a single 4GB/64GB variant priced at $199. It will go on sale in the US starting October 19 from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless.

