Nokia G300 is a new dirt-cheap 5G smartphone from HMD Global
HMD Global on Tuesday unveiled the Nokia G300, the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet. For $199, the Nokia G300 gives you a large 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G support, a sizeable battery, and a near-stock Android experience.
Nokia G300: Specifications
|Specification
|Nokia G300
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Software
As far as raw specifications are concerned, the Nokia G300 is nothing to write to home about. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Nokia G300 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
On the back, you get a triple camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, an 8MP camera handles the selfie and video calling duties.
A 4,470mAh battery keeps the show running; the battery charges via an 18W fast charger that comes inside the box. On the software front, the Nokia G300 runs a near-stock version of Android 11. Elsewhere, there’s a side-mounted fingerprints scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD Card slot, and USB Type-C port.
Pricing & Availability
The Nokia G300 comes in a single 4GB/64GB variant priced at $199. It will go on sale in the US starting October 19 from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless.