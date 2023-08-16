Key Takeaways HMD Global introduces the Nokia G310 5G, a smartphone with easy repairability and a QuickFix design, allowing users to easily repair or replace components. Genuine spare parts and a repair guide are provided.

The G310 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also offers a triple-camera setup, Nokia OZO audio, a 5,000mAh battery, NFC chip, and fingerprint reader.

HMD Global also released the Nokia C210, a durable device with a metal chassis and toughened display glass. It has a 6.3-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, dual-camera setup, 3,000mAh battery, and Face Unlock support. Priced at $109.

HMD Global has announced two new affordable smartphones that will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The more notable of the two is the Nokia G310 5G, whose biggest claim to fame is its easy repairability. It comes with the company's 'QuickFix' design that was first showcased at MWC 2023 earlier this year, and allows many of its components to be easily repaired or replaced by end-users. For this, the company has tied up with iFixit to offer an easy-to-follow repair guide and genuine spare parts.

In terms of specs, the G310 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage that's expandable via a microSD card. Imaging options include a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP shooter with "AI algorithm enhancements." There's also a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor to go with it. On the front, it sports an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The device also comes with Nokia OZO audio for enhanced audio playback and improved sound recording in videos. Other hardware specs include a 5,000mAh battery with 20-watt fast charging, an NFC chip, and a fingerprint reader. On the software side, it comes with Android 13 out of the box. The G310 5G is the third Nokia smartphone to be released this year with the QuickFix design, and is a breath of fresh air in an industry where devices are getting increasingly hard to repair with every passing year. You can pick it up online or from physical T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile outlets from August 24 for $186.

Source: Nokia

Alongside the G310, HMD also launched the Nokia C210 that the company claims will be a super durable device, thanks to its metal chassis and toughened display glass. It comes with an IP 52 rating that denotes limited resistance to water and dust, but unlike the G310, it misses out on 5G connectivity. The device features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. Other hardware features include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage that's expandable by up to 512GB using a microSD card. It also has a 3,000mAH non-removable battery.

On the imaging side of things, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13MP AF main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the software side, it runs Android 13 with support for Face Unlock. The Nokia C210 is priced at just $109, and will be available from September 14 at Metro by T-Mobile locations and online.