The Nokia G400 5G is now available at T-Mobile

The Nokia G400 5G was announced at the top of the year during CES 2022. At the time, the firm did not offer a release date, only saying that the phone was part of a lineup that would arrive at U.S. carriers sometime in the first half of the year. While it’s a little late to arrive at retail, it has been confirmed to be available at T-Mobile.

For those looking for a good budget smartphone, the Nokia G400 5G might be up your alley. HMD Global has focused on what matters most for consumers, so the phone offers a large screen and a powerful camera. The handset has expandable storage via microSD, and it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack. While it might not offer the most powerful SoC on the market, it should be plenty for those using the phone for basic use.

When HMD Global originally announced this device at CES, it also claimed that its new lineup for 2022 was “its largest U.S. expansion” since it first launched. To accomplish this, the firm partnered with U.S. cellular providers like Consumer Cellular, Dish Wireless, Metro, T-Mobile, and TracFone Wireless. While HMD Global has tried its hand at bringing premium phones to market, it has had the most success with low to mid-range devices. The company has focused on offering smartphones that provide the best value while minimizing compromise.

With that said, the Nokia G400 has a 6.58-inch 120Hz 1080×2408 FHD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It packs 4GB RAM and also has 128GB of internal storage. The phone does feature a triple camera array on the rear, making use of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP sensor for depth. The front-facing camera comes in at 15MP. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side and can charge via USB-C. As of now, the smartphone is not available on the T-Mobile website, but there are placeholders for it, so it should only be a matter of time. You might want to check it out at your local T-Mobile store just be sure to call before going, as supplies are currently limited. T-Mobile has the Nokia G400 priced at $234.

Source: Nokia