Nokia G50 is the latest HMD Global phone to get Android 12

The Nokia G50 is a direct successor to the Nokia G20 that launched earlier this year alongside the Nokia G10, packing the budget-oriented Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. It has a 6.82-inch LCD panel, 4GB of RAM, and launched with Android 11 in September. HMD Global promised that the phone would receive two major upgrades with three years of security patches. Since then, we’ve seen both the Nokia X20 and the Nokia X10 receive their first major updates to Android 12. Now, it’s the Nokia G50’s turn, as it’s getting Android 12 as well.

HMD Global has not officially announced the update yet, and so there’s no changelog. However, it comes with the November 2021 security patches and carries version number V2.160. Android 12 brings a lot of changes to the table, including a whole new user interface. Non-Pixel devices won’t get Material You just yet, but the rest of the changes are there including larger quick toggles and more rounded UI elements.

As usual, we expect that Nokia is pushing out these OTAs in a phased manner. Typically, a smaller subset of users will receive the update, and then the number of users receiving it will grow until everyone has it. Because there is no official announcement yet, we don’t know where and when the update is supposed to be rolling out, but we can imagine that the company will split it up into multiple waves as it has done with the Nokia X10. Device owners should check their phone for updates to see if they have it available for download.

The Nokia G50 is available in the U.S. and Europe for $300/ €270. It can be purchased from Nokia.com.