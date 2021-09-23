The new Nokia G50 is a massive budget phone with 5G for $299

After launching the Nokia C20 Plus last month, HMD Global has now announced a new budget smartphone. The Nokia G50 is a direct successor to the Nokia G20 that launched in April this year alongside the Nokia G10. The new model looks identical to its predecessor but packs a bigger display and swaps the MediaTek chip for a Snapdragon one.

Nokia G50: Specifications

Specification Nokia G50 Dimensions and Weight 173.8 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm

220g Display 6.82-inch IPS LCD

HD+ (1560 x 720)

Waterdrop notch

60Hz refresh rate

450nits max brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619L GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP f/1.8

Secondary: 5MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR: North America: Sub 6 TDD: n78, n38, n41(full) ,n71 FDD: n7, n5, n2, n66

4G LTE: North America: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12/17,13,20,,25, 26, 38,40,41(full),66

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

3.5mm audio jack

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

2 years of OS upgrades

3 years of security updates

On the front, the Nokia G50 features a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel, a step up from the Nokia G20’s 6.52-inch panel. The panel refreshes at 60Hz and has a 450nits max brightness.

On the inside, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Camera duties are handled by a 48MP primary shooter, supported by 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro shooters.

You also get a sizeable 5,000mAh battery that charges via an 18W fast charger. ON the software front, you’re looking at a near-vanilla Android 11 experience. HMD Global promises the phone will receive two major Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Thanks to the Snapdragon 480’s X51 modem, the Nokia G50 also supports 5G, though only Sub-6 networks. Elsewhere, you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a microSD card slot.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia G50 will be available in the US and Europe for $300/ €270. You can pre-order it from Nokia.com starting today, with shipments to commence on September 30th.