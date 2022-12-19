Most phones that aren't Pixels are lucky to get timely major updates. While Android 13's rollout has been pretty quick on Samsung smartphones, but OEMs like Nokia have been taking their sweet time to deliver the update. With a little time left before the year is over, the Nokia G50 and the Nokia XR20 are now getting a taste of Android 13.

According to a post on Nokia's community forums, the company has started rolling out Android 13 to the Nokia G50 in some regions. The release carries version number V3.200 and along with the obvious jump to Android 13, the new build also packs the November 2022 security patches.

While Nokia seemingly hasn't confirmed the release yet, but the stable Android 13 update is also rolling out to the rugged Nokia XR20. The update, tagged as V3.200, contains the November 2022 security patch level as well.

As usual, we expect that Nokia is pushing out these OTAs in a phased manner. Typically, a smaller subset of users will receive the update, and then the number of users receiving it will grow until everyone has it. Because there is no official announcement yet, we don't know where and when the update is supposed to be rolling out, but we can imagine that the company will split it up into multiple waves.

Download stable Android 13 for the Nokia G50 and Nokia XR20

If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to reach your device, you can download the flashable ZIP file from the index below and sideload them manually.

Thanks to Vicente for the download links!

Source: Nokia community forums, Twitter