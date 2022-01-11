HMD Global launches ultra-affordable Nokia Lite Earbuds and Nokia Wired Buds in India

HMD Global today expanded its accessories lineup in India with the launch of the Nokia Lite Earbuds and Nokia Wired Buds. Both earphones promise to deliver great sound and a feature-rich experience at a bargain price.

Nokia Lite Earbuds

The Nokia Lite Earbuds are an affordable pair of true wireless earphones. They were originally launched in Europe nine months ago, but it’s only now that HMD Global is bringing them to the Indian market. The buds feature 6mm drivers which Nokia says deliver a Studio-like sound quality. They come inside a pill-shaped case that features tiny LEDs to indicate battery life. The buds last up to 6 hours on a single charge, with the charging bringing additional 30 hours of playtime. The Nokia Lite Earbuds basic tap gestures to let you control music playback, answer calls, and summon Google Assitant or Siri. The buds don’t have any IP rating for water or sweat resistance.

Nokia Wired Buds

Next up, we have the Nokia Wired Buds. As the name suggests, these are standard wired earphones that connect to your device over the 3.5mm jack (if your device has one). The earphones feature an ergonomic design and promise to deliver “superior audio quality with rich and clear sound.”

There’s no ANC, but the company says passive noise isolation achieved by the angled design should block out a fair amount of ambient noise. The earphones also feature an in-line mic and a multi-function button for calls and a flat, tangle-free cable. Other notable highlights of the Nokia Wired Buds include Google Assitant/Alexa/Siri support and a 135-degree audio jack for durability.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia Lite Earbuds come in a single Charcol colorway and cost ₹2,799 (~$38). Meanwhile, the Nokia Wired Buds come in four colors — Black, White, Blue, and Red — and will retail for ₹299 (!$4). Both devices go on sale starting today from Nokia.com and leading online and offline retailers.