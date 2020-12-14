Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched in India in association with Flipkart

Nokia has entered the Indian laptop market with its new Purebook X14 laptop. The notebook has been launched in partnership with Indian e-commerce player Flipkart and seems like a mid-range 14-inch machine targeted at mainstream users. Flipkart had started teasing the notebook last week and is the first laptop with the Nokia name since 2009 when it introduced the Nokia Booklet 3G netbook.

Nokia PureBook X14: Specifications

Specification Nokia PureBook X14 Dimensions & Weight 320.2 x 214.5 x 16.8 mm

1.1 kgs Display 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS

Dolby Vision

178-degree viewing angle Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (1.6GHz / 4.2GHz) GPU Intel UHD 620 RAM & Storage 8GB DDR4

512GB NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 46.7 WHr (8 hours claimed)

65W charger I/O 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-A

USB 3.1 Type-C

HDMI

Ethernet

Kensington lock slot

Power-in

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Intel Wireless-AC 9462 dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Plus Other Features Windows Hello face recognition

Backlit keyboard

Dolby Atmos

The PureBook X14 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD display with a 86% screen-to-body ratio. The panel uses an LED-backlit IPS unit claiming to offer viewing angles of 178-degree. There is also support for Dolby Vision for improved color reproduction. Judging by its dimensions, the notebook falls under the ultra-light category as it weighs 1.1 kg with a thickness of 16.8 mm. It comes in a single matte black color finish, and overall doesn’t look all that shabby.

As for the internals, the PureBook X14 is powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. While the company hasn’t mentioned the model, it is the Core i5-10210U quad-core processor that comes with a base clock of 1.6GHz and a boost clock of 4.2GHz. There is also 512GB of NVMe SSD along with 8GB of DDR4 memory, while graphics are handled by Intel’s UHD 620 chipset. There is standard dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 on the notebook as well. The notebook comes with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, a headphone-mic combo jack, and a dedicated power pin. Speaking of which, it is claimed to offer 8 hours of battery life and you get a 65W charger in the box.

“Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is a testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance, and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for,” said Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President – Nokia Brand Partnerships.

Other notable features of the notebook include Dolby Atmos audio support, face unlock with Windows Hello-certified HD IR webcam, a backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness and 1.4 mm key travel, and the notebook ships with Windows 10 Home Plus.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia PureBook X14 will be available for pre-order on Flipkart starting December 18 at a launch price of ₹59,990 (~$814). At this range, Xiaomi offers the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition which offers a more powerful Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX350 graphics. Of course, Nokia’s offering a tad bit lighter and slimmer compared to Xiaomi’s offering.