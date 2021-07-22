Nokia is lending its name to a new line of smart home lighting products

Nokia is a household name when it comes to mobile phones thanks to the brand’s dominance before the rise of smartphones. Today, Nokia is no longer in the business of making phones, though you’ll still see their name on the shelves since they’ve licensed their brand name to HMD Global, a Finnish smartphone maker. Smartphones aren’t the only “smart” product that Nokia is willing to slap its name on, though. Meet Nokia Smart Lighting, a suite of smart home lighting and electrical control products.

The new Nokia-branded smart lighting products are designed by Smartlabs, an IoT smart lighting company, as announced in a press release the other day.

The Nokia Smart Lighting products promise simplicity from installation down to use. A bridge, a dial, a paddle switch, a four-button keypad, and a smart outlet are all part of the new Nokia Smart Lighting platform of products. You can wire up any existing light bulbs you want, and it also works with any fixture or wiring configuration. You don’t have to keep these products connected over Wi-Fi; your system is kept active and responsive via a dual-mesh network that combines radiofrequency and powerline networking. You can control the system by touch, voice assistant (Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa), or mobile app (iOS and Android).

The Nokia Smart Lighting system is designed to improve your existing lighting while keeping costs as low as possible, which means that, if you’re expecting fancy things like colored lights, you might be better served by other brands. If you don’t want to replace lights but yet want more control over your house, this could be the option for you.

Pre-orders for the Nokia Smart Lighting range are now open, with costs starting at $39.99 for the bridge and going all the way up to $59.99 for the keypad. Product delivery is expected to begin in late September.

If you’re planning on getting these smart lighting products, visit nokia.smartlabsinc.com.