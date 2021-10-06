The Nokia T20 is HMD’s first tablet with budget specs and a low price
After sharing a teaser for an upcoming tablet late last month, HMD Global has now unveiled the Nokia T20. It’s the company’s first Nokia-branded tablet, and it offers budget hardware at an affordable price. Read on to learn more about the new Nokia T20.

Nokia T20: Specifications

SpecificationNokia T20
Dimensions & Weight
  • 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm
  • 470g (Wi-Fi+LTE)
  • 465g (Wi-Fi only)
Display
  • 10.4-inch LCD
  • 1200 x 2000p
  • 5:3 aspect ratio
  • 400nits
  • Toughened glass
  • SGS low blue light certification
  • Brightness boost
SoC
  • UNISOC T610 octa-core
    • 2x Cortex A75 @1.8GHz
    • 6x Cortex A55 @1.8GHz
RAM & Storage
  • 3GB + 32GB
  • 4GB + 64GB
  • Expandable up to 512GB via microSD
Battery & Charging
  • 8,200mAh
  • 15W fast charging support
  • 10W charger included
SecuritySoftware-enabled Face Unlock
Rear Camera(s)8MP AF
Front Camera(s)5MP FF
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
  • Stereo speakers with power amplifier
  • Dual-mic
Connectivity
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • GPS/A-GPS (LTE only)
  • LTE
Software
  • Android 11
  • Two years of OS upgrades
  • Three years of monthly security updates
Other Features
  • Google Kids Space
  • Google Entertainment Space
  • IP52 certification

The Nokia T20 features a minimal design with a sandblasted aluminum shell that curves around all edges. It features a 10.4-inch LCD with chunky bezels over on the front, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and a microSD card slot for expansion. The tablet packs the UNISOC T610 octa-core SoC, which features two Cortex A75 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It’s paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Nokia T20 comes in both LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants, with the LTE version featuring a single nano-SIM slot and GPS support. Both models pack an 8,200mAh battery that supports 15W wired fast charging. However, they come with a 10W charger in the box.

To help you click the occasional photo or make video calls, the Nokia T20 features an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include IP52 certification, toughened glass on display, and FM radio. In terms of software, the Nokia T20 runs Android 11 out of the box. HMD Global has promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for the tablet.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia T20 will go on sale in the US starting November 17. It will be available in a single Ocean Blue colorway. The 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi configuration will set you back $249.99. HMD Global is yet to reveal the pricing information for the other variants.

The Nokia T20 joins a growing list of budget-friendly Android tablets launched recently. It will compete head-on with Motorola’s Moto Tab G20 and Realme’s Realme Pad.

