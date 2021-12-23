Nokia X10 is HMD Global’s latest smartphone to get Android 12

Earlier this year in April, HMD Global unveiled a pair of Nokia X series smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s budget 5G-enabled Snapdragon 480 SoC. The company also promised to serve three generations of Android updates for the phone duo. Among them, the Nokia X20 has already received its first major software update in the form of Android 12. Now, it is time for the Nokia X10 to get a taste of Android 12.

Nokia X10 and X20 XDA Forums

According to the official announcement thread on the Nokia Community forums, the stable Android 12 update is now rolling out to select Nokia X10 users across the globe. The release carries version number V2.230 (via Nokiapoweruser) and along with the obvious jump to Android 12, the new build also packs the November 2021 security patches.

As usual, Nokia is pushing the OTAs in a phased manner. During the first wave, the new build will be rolling out in several Asian and European countries. HMD Global says every Nokia X10 user in the approved markets should be able to receive the Android 12 update by December 26.

The first wave of Nokia X10’s Android 12 update covers the following regions:

Albania

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Hungary

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jordan

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands (Tele 2, VF, T-Mobile)

Norway

Oman

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

UAE

If you’re in one of the aforementioned regions, you should get an update prompt on your Nokia X10. Details about the wave 2 countries will be shared soon by the company.

Power users interested in sideloading the OTA will be disappointed, as there is no known way to manually flash an update package on this phone. Nonetheless, if you want to take a look inside the Nokia X10’s Android 12 build, you can do so after downloading the full OTA ZIP from the link below.

Nokia X10 Android 12 Stable (V2.230) Full OTA