Nokia rolls out first Android 12 developer preview release for the Nokia X20

Soon after Google rolled out the first Android 12 beta build, several smartphone OEMs announced Android 12 developer preview programs for their devices. Nokia was among the first few manufacturers to announce a developer preview program for the Nokia X20 back in May this year. The company has now finally rolled out the first Android 12 developer preview build for the device.

If you’re a Nokia X20 user, you can now install the Android 12 developer preview build on your device and experience the upcoming software release ahead of the stable rollout. To enroll in the developer preview program, download the latest version of the My Phone app on your Nokia X20. In the app, scroll down to the bottom and tap on the Support banner. Then, scroll down to “Android developer preview” and allow the app to check your IMEI.

Once Nokia confirms that your device is eligible to receive the update, agree to the software license terms and conditions, check the Important Notes, and tap on Confirm to continue. You should then receive the Android 12 developer preview build on your phone via an OTA update within the next 12 hours. Alternatively, you can try and get the Android 12 developer preview build sooner by pushing a manual update request on your phone from Settings > About phone > System Updates.

Nokia has highlighted a couple of points that you should note before proceeding with the registrations. These include:

Android 12 developer preview program builds (ADP) are early Android OS releases and are intended for application developers only – they are not recommended for general use.

Although strenuously tested by our development team, the builds may exhibit performance and/or stability issues in some cases.

Some applications downloaded from the Google Play Store may not be supported (either in full or in part) and may show signs of instability.

Upgrading from Android 11 to the Android 12 developer preview program and rollback from the Android 12 developer preview program to the Official Android 11 build will result in loss of user data. As such, we recommended that you back up any user data to avoid loss.

Online support is limited and may not be available to help users who experience difficulties with flashing the device.

After installing the update, you can provide feedback on the release using the pre-installed Customer Feedback app. If you encounter too many issues, you can also roll back to the Android 11 release by requesting a rollback through the My Phone app.