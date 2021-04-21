HMD Global’s new Nokia X20 doesn’t come with a charger in the box

HMD Global recently announced a handful of new budget smartphones, including the Nokia X Series. As we’re learning more about the new devices, it’s come to our attention that the Nokia X20 will ditch the charger in the box when it becomes available.

On the product page for the Nokia X20 (via TechDroider), there’s a sustainability section that mentions the device won’t come with a wall charger in the box.

“There’s no plastic wall charger included, and with the 100% compostable case, we’ve reduced the ecological impact of Nokia X20,” Nokia’s website says.

Following Apple, Nokia is ditching Charger from Nokia X20 Box. Nokia X20 Cost €350 ($420), comes with Snapdragon 480 CPU, and Icing on the Cake, you'll need to buy Charger separately… pic.twitter.com/MkjvXtgjHO — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 21, 2021

The move comes on the heels of a similar decision from Apple. When the iPhone 12 series launched last year, Apple made the announcement that it wouldn’t include headphones or a wall charger in the box. The company said that doing so would cut back on the packaging, mining, and emissions that come with manufacturing and releasing new products.

The idea is to cut back on e-waste, which is the same approach being taken by Nokia. How big of an impact these moves will have on the environment remain to be seen. These companies are likely assuming you already own the right components to work with its devices. But if you don’t, it means you have to buy these accessories from a third party.

For some people, knowing what is — and what isn’t — included in the box could influence a purchasing decision. The Nokia X20 is billed as an affordable device at just $415. But then you have to think about finding a wall charger, cables, and anything else needed to keep the device charged.

If you didn’t catch the Nokia X20 announcement, the device comes equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 4470mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera with ZEISS optics. The device is set to launch, sans wall charger, next month.