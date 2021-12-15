Nokia X20 receives stable Android 12 update in some regions

Nokia was among the first few Android OEMs to announce an Android 12 developer preview program for the Nokia X20. It released the first Android 12 developer preview build to the device in September this year, giving users a chance to experience the software ahead of the stable rollout. In case you didn’t participate in the developer preview program and have been waiting for the Android 12 update to roll out on the stable channel, we’ve got some good news for you.

According to a post on Nokia’s community forums (via Nokiapoweruser), Nokia has started rolling out the Android 12 to the Nokia X20 in some regions. The company is releasing the update in a staged fashion, and the first wave covers the following regions:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia (Tele2, Vipnet)

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Hong Kong

Hungary (Telenor HU)

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Netherlands (Tele2 NL, VF, T-Mobile)

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia (O2 – SK)

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

If you’re in one of the regions mentioned above, you should receive the Android 12 update on your Nokia X20 by December 17. As you’d expect, the update includes all of the new features introduced in Android 12, along with Android security patches for November 2021. It measures 2.18GB and has the build number V2.350.

At the moment, Nokia has not revealed when it will release the update in more regions. However, if the update doesn’t have any major issues, Nokia should release in other regions in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the update starts rolling out in more regions.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Nokia X20? What are your favorite changes? Let us know in the comments section below.