HMD Global announces four new Nokia devices and a subscription service at IFA 2022

HMD Global has announced four new Nokia-branded devices at the ongoing IFA 2022 trade show in Berlin — the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31, and the Nokia T21. Along with these devices, the company has also announced a new subscription service called Circular, which will reward Nokia smartphone users for using their devices for longer. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Nokia smartphones and the Circular subscription service.

Nokia X30 5G

The Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, a 50MP + 13MP dual camera setup on the back, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

On the software front, the Nokia X30 5G runs Android 12 out of the box and Nokia has promised three years of major OS upgrades for the device. The phone will be available in two RAM/storage configurations in the U.K. and Germany for a recommended retail price of €499 and €529.

Nokia G60 5G

The new Nokia G60 5G is another affordable 5G device featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC. It packs a larger 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 4,500mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support, and a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie shooter.

Like the Nokia X30 5G, the Nokia G60 5G comes with Android 12 out of the box with three years of major OS upgrades planned for the future. It will be available in the U.K. and Germany in two RAM/storage configurations, 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, for a recommended retail price of €309 and €329, respectively.

Nokia C31

The Nokia C31 is an affordable 4G smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc 9863A1 chip, up to 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The device packs a large 5,050mAh battery with 10W wired charging support, a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary and two 2MP sensors, and a 5MP selfie shooter.

It runs Android 12 out of the box, and HMD Global has guaranteed two years of regular security updates. However, the company has not shared any details about the Android OS upgrades for this device. The Nokia C31 will be available in three RAM/storage configurations, 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB for a starting global average RRP of €129.

Nokia T21

The Nokia T21 is a budget-friendly Android tablet that follows the Nokia T20 from last year. It features a 10.36-inch 2000x1200p display, a Unisoc T612 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Like the older model, it packs an 8,200mAh battery. But this time around, Nokia has offered slightly faster 18W wired charging support.

The tablet also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC support. While the Nokia T21 also runs Android 12 out of the box, HMD Global only promises two years of Android OS upgrades for the tablet. The tablet will be available in two RAM/storage configurations in both Wi-Fi only and 4G/LTE variants at a starting price of €239.

Nokia Circular

Nokia defines Circular as “a revolutionary new subscription service offering a more sustainable and hassle-free way to use Nokia smartphones and tablets.” It incentivizes users to hold onto their Nokia devices for a longer duration by offering eco-friendly rewards, along with free accidental damage protection, loss/theft coverage, and quick replacements without an additional cost.

If you purchase your Nokia device through the subscription service, you won’t have to pay its full cost upfront. Instead, Nokia will charge a small setup fee and a monthly fee for the phone. In return, Nokia will reward you with “Seeds” that can be put towards various schemes, like planting trees or cleaning the ocean. You’ll get more Seeds the longer you hold onto your Nokia device.

At the end of the device’s life cycle or when you upgrade, you’ll be able to send your device back to Nokia. The company will either recycle it, refurbish it for other Circular subscribers, or send it to a charitable cause. The Circular subscription is live in the U.K. and Germany, with plans to roll it out to other regions in the coming months.