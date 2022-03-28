Nokia XR20 is the latest HMD Global phone to receive Android 12

Google released the final build of Android 12 in October of last year, and by the end of the year, many of the most popular Android smartphones were already updated. However, it’s taking some manufacturers longer than others to upgrade all their phones, and HMD Global has been slow to roll out Android 12 to its Nokia-branded devices. HMD is now releasing the update to yet another budget Nokia phone, the Nokia XR20.

HMD Global seemingly hasn’t confirmed the release yet, but Android 12 is now rolling out to the Nokia XR20. There are reports from the United States, France, and other countries, indicating it’s already a global release. The update also contains the February 2022 security patch level.

Nokia XR20 Android 12 update in Finland. pic.twitter.com/ty8Gf7hw0p — Mikko Suhonen (@mizachs) March 28, 2022

Nokia XR20 mise à jour Android 12!!!! pic.twitter.com/yq5OrLyiZJ — Bouvier Denis (@The_D13_Shady) March 28, 2022

The Nokia XR20 was released last year, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 6.67-inch LCD screen, IP68 water and dust protection, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot, a 4,630mAh battery, 18W wired charging, and two rear cameras. HMD Global shipped the phone with Android 11 out of the box.

HMD Global has also rolled out Android 12 to a few of its other phones in recent months, including the Nokia X10 and Nokia G50 in December. However, most of the company’s devices are still waiting for Android 12, and the company had problems delivering Android 11 on time to its phones last year.

Android 12 includes new dynamic system themes, which is labelled as ‘Material You’ on Google’s Pixel phones and some other third-party devices. It customizes the look of buttons, app icons, and other elements with custom colors (usually generated from the current wallpaper). The update also has a Privacy Dashboard, which displays all permissions requests from apps in once place, as well as a heap of other new features and APIs for developers.