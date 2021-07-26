HMD’s new Nokia XR20 boasts durable hardware and long-term software support

HMD Global today unveiled a new Android phone called the Nokia XR20. The new phone isn’t packed with the most powerful internals out there, nor does it try to win you over with a bold design. What it promises instead is longevity. The Nokia XR20 is designed to last long, and it boasts some impressive claims and promises, including an extended two-year warranty, flagship-grade software support, and a resilient body that can take some abuse.

Nokia XR20: Specifications

Specification Nokia XR20 Dimensions, Weight & Build quality 171.64 x 81.5 x 10.64mm

248g

MIL-STD 810H certified

1.8m drop protection

IP68 water and dust protection Display 6.67-inch LCD FHD+

1080 x 2400

20:9 aspect ratio

Hole-punch cutout

550nits brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Works with wet hands and gloves SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619L GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,630mAh battery

18W wired fast charging

15W Qi wireless charging Rear Camera Primary: 48MP ISOCELL GM1, f/1.79

Secondary: 13MP ultra-wide, f/2.4

ZEISS Optics

Dual-tone LED flash

Camera feature: SpeedWarp Action cam OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation

Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Bands: 5G : n2, n5, n25, n38, n41, n48, n66, n77, n7 LTE : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40,

41, 48, 66, 71 WCDMA/CDMA : 1, 2, 4, 5, 8/BC0, BC1, BC10

2×2 MIMO

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Barometer Other features Audio: Stereo speakers (96db) 3.5mm audio jack apX Adaptive aptX Voice

Programmable top button

Dedicated Google Assistant key

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software support & Warranty Android 11 out-of-the-box 3 years of OS updates 4 years of monthly security updates

2-year of warranty

The Nokia XR20 features a ruggedized body built to military standard MIL-STD-810H. HMD Global says the phone can withstand falls from up to 1.8 meters height, exposure to extreme temperature (+55°C to -25°C), and survive underwater for up to one hour. The front of the phone is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which claims to provide double the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass 6. You can even wash the phone with soap and water should you need to clean it.

But what’s the point of buying a phone that lasts for years but stops receiving software updates in a couple of years? Luckily, that’s not the case with the Nokia XR20, as HMD Global promises up to three years of OS updates and four years of monthly security updates for the phone. Mid-range phones rarely get more than two years of software updates, so this level of software support is completely unheard of in this price range. Not to mention many flagships still offer only two major Android updates and security patches for three years. In this regard, the Nokia XR20 is right there up with Google’s Pixel lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and the OnePlus 9 series, which is quite remarkable considering its price.

When it comes to hardware, the Nokia XR20 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate and 550 nits max brightness. The display supports touch input even with wet hands and gloves.

On the inside, the Nokia XR20 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 SoC with a 5G modem, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. For optics, you get a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with ZEISS optics and dual-LED flash. Powering the device is a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Elsewhere, the Nokia XR20 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, a programmable top button, IP68 dust and water protection, a 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia XR20 comes in Ultra Blue and Granite Gray colors and will go on sale in the US starting August 28 for $550. It will be available directly from Nokia.com. HMD Global hasn’t detailed plans for launching the phones in other markets.