HMD’s new Nokia XR20 boasts durable hardware and long-term software support
July 26, 2021 7:01pm Comment

HMD’s new Nokia XR20 boasts durable hardware and long-term software support

HMD Global today unveiled a new Android phone called the Nokia XR20. The new phone isn’t packed with the most powerful internals out there, nor does it try to win you over with a bold design. What it promises instead is longevity. The Nokia XR20 is designed to last long, and it boasts some impressive claims and promises, including an extended two-year warranty, flagship-grade software support, and a resilient body that can take some abuse.

Nokia XR20: Specifications

SpecificationNokia XR20
Dimensions, Weight & Build quality
  • 171.64 x 81.5 x 10.64mm
  • 248g
  • MIL-STD 810H certified
  • 1.8m drop protection
  • IP68 water and dust protection
Display
  • 6.67-inch LCD FHD+
  • 1080 x 2400
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Hole-punch cutout
  • 550nits brightness
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Works with wet hands and gloves
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 619L GPU
  • 8nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,630mAh battery
  • 18W wired fast charging
  • 15W Qi wireless charging
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 48MP ISOCELL GM1, f/1.79
  • Secondary: 13MP ultra-wide, f/2.4
  • ZEISS Optics
  • Dual-tone LED flash
  • Camera feature:
    • SpeedWarp
    • Action cam
    • OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation
Front Camera
  • 8MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • Bands:
    • 5G: n2, n5, n25, n38, n41, n48, n66, n77, n7
    • LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40,
      41, 48, 66, 71
    • WCDMA/CDMA:  1, 2, 4, 5, 8/BC0, BC1, BC10
  • 2×2 MIMO
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
  • Barometer
Other features
  • Audio:
    • Stereo speakers (96db)
    • 3.5mm audio jack
    • apX Adaptive
    • aptX Voice
  • Programmable top button
  • Dedicated Google Assistant key
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Software support & Warranty
  • Android 11 out-of-the-box
    • 3 years of OS updates
    • 4 years of monthly security updates
  • 2-year of warranty

The Nokia XR20 features a ruggedized body built to military standard MIL-STD-810H. HMD Global says the phone can withstand falls from up to 1.8 meters height, exposure to extreme temperature (+55°C to -25°C), and survive underwater for up to one hour. The front of the phone is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which claims to provide double the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass 6. You can even wash the phone with soap and water should you need to clean it.

But what’s the point of buying a phone that lasts for years but stops receiving software updates in a couple of years? Luckily, that’s not the case with the Nokia XR20, as HMD Global promises up to three years of OS updates and four years of monthly security updates for the phone. Mid-range phones rarely get more than two years of software updates, so this level of software support is completely unheard of in this price range. Not to mention many flagships still offer only two major Android updates and security patches for three years. In this regard, the Nokia XR20 is right there up with Google’s Pixel lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and the OnePlus 9 series, which is quite remarkable considering its price.

When it comes to hardware, the Nokia XR20 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate and 550 nits max brightness. The display supports touch input even with wet hands and gloves.

On the inside, the Nokia XR20 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 SoC with a 5G modem, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. For optics, you get a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with ZEISS optics and dual-LED flash. Powering the device is a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Elsewhere, the Nokia XR20 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, a programmable top button, IP68 dust and water protection, a 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia XR20 comes in Ultra Blue and Granite Gray colors and will go on sale in the US starting August 28 for $550. It will be available directly from Nokia.com. HMD Global hasn’t detailed plans for launching the phones in other markets.

Tags hmd globalnokiaQualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments