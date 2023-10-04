Nomad Lightning Cable USB-C | Kevlar Use coupon "XDALIGHTNING" at checkout $25 $50 Save $25 Nomad is known for its durable and high-quality accessories. This Kevlar Lightning USB-C cable is 3 meters in length and offers an impressive look and is guaranteed up to five years. $25 at Nomad

There are a lot of great Lightning cable options, but if you're looking for a rugged cable that's going to really stand above the rest, you'll want to go with Nomad's Kevlar Lightning USB-C cable. This cable offers a sleek look, fantastic construction, and is backed by a five-year warranty.

Furthermore, right now, we've got a special promotion on the cable that knocks 50% off with an XDA exclusive coupon code. So if you've been looking to upgrade your current set of Lightning cables, or just wanted to try out something new, right now's going to be a great time to shop. Just be sure to use the coupon code "XDALIGHTNING" during the check-out process to save.

Not only does this cable look good, but it can also perform, supporting up to 20W charging speeds, which can have your iPhone going from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. As mentioned before, the cable is protected using Kevlar, which provides a high level of durability, but it it also has an exterior metal housing on the connectors that will aid in the longevity of the cable as well.

When it comes to sizing, you have two choices, with 1.5M and 3M cables, both eligible for the exclusive discount being offered today from XDA. And best of all, to keep everything nice and tidy, you're also going to get a silicon cable tie included as well. For the most part, you really can't get any better than this. So, be sure to grab this discount while it lasts.