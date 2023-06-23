USB-C Universal Cable with Kevlar Use coupon code "XDACABLE" $30 $50 Save $20 Nomad's USB cable features an exterior Kevlar sheath for extra protection and end adapters for USB-A and Micro USB. You can save 40% on this cable for a limited time using code "XDACABLE" at checkout. $30 at Nomad

USB cables aren't something you really think about until they break or stop working. We've all experienced this at some point, and whether it's a cable that's been used to the brink or one that just happens to break with misuse, it's important to have a USB cable that you can trust. While these types of cables are generally considered disposable products, that doesn't have to be the case.

With the right product, you can have a cable that can last you for years and still maintain its structure and performance, just like the first day you purchased it. That's the kind of quality you get with Nomad and its Universal Cable, which is now 40% off for a limited time if you use the code "XDACABLE" until June 30.

Why is the Nomad cable special?

First and foremost, this cable has been designed with versatility in mind. It's a USB-C to USB-C cable that features a USB-A and Micro USB adapter on each end. That means no matter what kind of device you're going to charge, you can do it with this single cable. Now we've seen these kinds of cables before, but the Nomad has a 100W USB-C PD core that allows it to charge up laptops, along with tablets and smartphones, at an expedited speed.

Also, the cable is reinforced with a double-braided Kevlar outer sheath and also has metal alloy connector housings that will keep the ends secured to the cable. As you can imagine, this cable is engineered for extreme durability. But, if all of this doesn't inspire confidence in the product, then maybe the product's five-year warranty will. That's right, if you have a problem with the cable, Nomad will take care of it.

Why should I buy the Nomad cable?

Well, the Nomad cable is a pricey investment, but with this deal, you can get it for 40% off. The cable comes in at three meters, which is extremely long, and in addition, it comes with a five-year warranty. Of course, if you're not really buying into the value of Nomad, we have plenty of other top picks for USB cables that should satisfy your requirements.