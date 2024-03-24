Key Takeaways Mount your GPU vertically to show off its beauty without sacrificing performance or dealing with GPU sag.

Even if you're a PC-building beginner, you probably know the importance of choosing the best CPUs and GPUs for your build. Essential components of a PC, such as the motherboard, storage, RAM, PSU, and case, can greatly impact its performance and appearance. However, some PC parts, although not absolutely needed, can have a huge impact on how your PC looks and feels.

These are the parts every PC builder should pay attention to — not just because they're nice-to-haves, but because they're fast becoming indispensable to crafting a PC that's unique to your tastes.

5 Vertical GPU mount

High time your GPU got the light of day

Whenever I see people mounting their graphics cards horizontally, I get sad for a few minutes. But the gloom is transitory because I remember they can easily remedy this by getting a cheap vertical mount and showing off their beautiful graphics cards as they should. If the looks of your graphics card were even a small factor in the purchase decision, why would you not want to look at its gorgeous front side?

Vertically mounted GPUs have virtually the same thermals as their horizontal brethren.

There's no performance-related reason to prefer horizontal mounting, either. Vertically mounted GPUs have virtually the same thermals as their horizontal brethren, as long as you have a case with decent airflow and enough room. You also eliminate any potential GPU sag in the case of heavy, triple-slot cards. Additionally, the less-than-ideal mess of cables near the bottom of your motherboard is hidden by your vertically mounted graphics card.

Switching to a vertical mount isn't costly or time-consuming, either. The best vertical GPU mounts start from less than $40, and the installation process is quick and simple if you buy a compatible mount.

4 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi adapters

Small price to pay for enhanced connectivity

Sure, your motherboard might have built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But, for those who don't have the luxury (yet), a cheap USB adapter is the simplest way to bring Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to your PC. It's not always feasible to route an Ethernet cable to where your PC is situated, so a USB solution can come in handy.

As long as your router signal isn't blocked or you have Wi-Fi extenders near your PC, a USB adapter should work without any issues. You also have the option of PCIe Wi-Fi cards to get a more stable and faster wireless connection for your PC.

3 RGB cable extensions

Get rid of ugly black cables

There's something you can't escape even after building the best-looking PC build ever — stock power cables. You either need to deal with adapters that are colossal eyesores or cables that have no place being anywhere near a clean-looking build. While you could opt for regular-sleeved extensions, why not get RGB extensions such as the Lian Li Strimer cables?

You can get these for both the 24-pin motherboard power cable and the GPU power cable.

These cables complement the rest of your RGB lighting and remove the clutter from the bottom half of your motherboard. You can get these for both the 24-pin motherboard power cable and the GPU power cable. The investment is totally worth it, considering you can customize the RGB lighting endlessly in addition to the excellent default RGB modes.

2 Extra RGB case fans

Don't ignore your case

Close

When adding tasteful RGB to your build and removing cable clutter, don't forget that case fans are a crucial part of your PC's overall appearance. Your case might already have built-in intake and exhaust fans for airflow, but they might not be visually in sync with the rest of your theme. Replacing them with a couple of RGB case fans can spruce up your vibe and bring some RGB goodness to the front and back of your build.

The best PC case fans are affordable and easy additions to any PC build, improving your PC's airflow and aesthetics. If you're running short on your budget, you can buy a single exhaust fan and retain the front intake fans of your case.

1 Personal figurines

Give your rig a personal touch

They might not strictly be PC components, but adding figurines and other personal effects can make your build truly your own. Modern PC builds tend to look quite similar. Adding some of your unique stuff inside your PC case can help your build stand out from the crowd. If you look around your house, you could find more than one item that fits into the theme of your build.

If you don't have any figurines lying around, you can make do with quirky keychains, magnets, and other such belongings.

You don't need to buy new stuff to add a touch of personality to your PC. If you don't have any figurines lying around, you can make do with quirky keychains, magnets, and other such belongings. Just be careful not to bring metal items and magnets in contact with your GPU or case fans. Also, anything with fur or cloth can get damaged due to excess heat, so choose the spots carefully inside the PC case. You should also ensure that each item is securely placed so it doesn't accidentally fall into a fan blade.

Don't go overboard when sprucing up your PC

It's easy to overspend on accessories and truly unnecessary PC components such as LCD/OLED displays and RGB GPU stands. Assess what you need and do a mental cost/benefit analysis to decide whether you need that $100 PC part. If you're happy with how your build looks, there's no need to add extra stuff just because this article told you so. Instead, you can choose the right parts to upgrade your PC and jump to a new performance class.