How secure do you feel your passwords are? Whatever they may be, they have to be more secure than we used in the 2000s, right? After all, we're storing all of our personal information and financial details on clouds and websites, so naturally, we should have also improved our password hygiene. Well, NordPass is here to tell us, nope, we still set our passwords like we're paying for a dial-up connection, and it's a little embarrassing at this point.

Three million people still use "123456" as their password

In a blog post on the NordPass website, the company breaks down the most used passwords found in password leaks over 2024. Disappointingly, the top result, with over three million results, is "123456." Over one and a half million people get a little creative and go with "123456789" instead, and just under 900,000 people throw a curveball with "12345678." And just under 700,000 people are entrusting their online accounts with the password "password."

But let's cut them some slack here. After all, we may be looking at passwords made for throwaway accounts that people don't really care for. That's why it's even more distressing when NordPass looks at passwords used on a corporate level and finds that just over one million of them used "123456" as a password. For shame.

If remembering complicated passwords isn't for you, you're not alone. Why not give a free password manager a try instead? These can automatically generate, store, and recall secure passwords so you don't need to rely on simple, easy-to-crack codes that you can remember.