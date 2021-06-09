Get Two Years of NordPass Password Manager for 70% Off

Stop putting off getting a high-quality password manager and take advantage of the NorPass Summer Sale. Password managers have the ability to greatly increase your security while helping you keep track of all of your different passwords. With more people working from home, it is now your responsibility to keep your security tight. Don’t let weak password management lead to hackers compromising your work or personal accounts.

NordPass is having its Summer Kick Off Sale with huge discounts on its subscription plans. NordPass is one of the best password managers available, and this is a great opportunity for you to either switch or start using a password manager.

1 Year Subscription – Save 60%

2 Year Subscription – Save 70%

Premium Features

Easy Password Import

With NordPass, you can easily get started by importing your existing passwords from your browser. This helps you get a jump start on your new password management. If you save your passwords with another password management system, you can export them as a .CSV file and import that same file into NordPass. From there, you can start using all of the great features included in NordPass.

Save and Sync New Passwords with One Click

Saving a new password to your NordPass is simple. NordPass has browser extensions available that will know when you’ve just entered a password. When your new credentials are detected, NordPass will prompt you to automatically save those to your manager. This makes new password entries as easy as one click. Once your new password is entered, it will be synced across all of your devices connected to your NordPass account.

NordPass has browser extensions available for the following browsers:

Security Features

This password manager can do a lot more than just remember your credentials. You can use the included tools to really stay on top of your security. Password generator will help you create secure passwords that meet the requirements for all websites. This is the ideal way to go about making new passwords.

The Password Health tool will analyze your existing passwords to see which ones could be a security risk. This is done by detecting reused passwords, old credentials, or weak passphrases that could be accessed by intruders.

The Data Breach Scanner will keep track of current password leaks to see if one of your passwords is among them. If so, you’ll get a notification of the breach so that you can change your password as soon as possible. This is an essential tool for staying on top of your security. Data breaches happen every single day and your passwords might already be leaked. This tool will help you stay on top of that.

Secure Notes and Payment Options

Your passwords are not the only bit of information that you want to keep secure. WiFi codes, alarm codes, directions, and secret formulas are also things you’ll want to keep secure. That’s where the notes feature comes in. This lets you take secure notes that can be synced and stored just like your passwords.

Credit card information is another thing that NordPass does really well. You can store and access multiple credit cards on your account. This also makes online checkout easier, when you need to access credit card information.

There are a few of the best features that you get with your subscription to NordPass. So take advantage of the Summer Sale to get 70% off of a two year plan, and start improving your security in just a few minutes.

