If you've been curious about VPN services, NordVPN is going to be an excellent choice if you're looking to secure and encrypt your internet connection. NordVPN has been around for quite some time and has proven to be a reliable service that's also quite affordable. Now, for a limited time, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks up to 67% off.

NordVPN delivers three tiers of service, with its most affordable Standard plan coming in at $3.39 per month when you sign up for two years. The Standard plan includes the brand's easy to use VPN service, also offers malware protection, and has a ad blocker as well. Those looking for a little more, can also opt for the Plus plan, which includes a password manager and data breach scanner for $4.39 per month.

And finally, if you want the ultimate protection package, you want to opt for the Ultimate plan, which includes all the features you'll find in the Standard and Plus plans, but adds 1TB of cloud storage, file encryption, identity theft and cyber extortion protection. Of course, the Ultimate plan does cost a little more, coming in at $6.39 per month.

The great part about NordVPN is that it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you don't like it, you can always get your money back. If this is your first time using a VPN, you'll really be able to experiment with it and see how the service works with your flow. So, with that said, just be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.