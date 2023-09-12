NordVPN NordVPN is a subscription-only VPN service that offers over 5,000 different servers in 60 countries. It's available across all major platforms, and you can connect up to six devices under one account. Right now, the company is offering its service at a discount, with 68% off 2 years of service, plus throwing in an extra three months at no extra charge. See at NordVPN

This is the service you want if you're looking to secure and encrypt your internet connection. NordVPN has been around for a long time, providing its reliable and trusted services to millions of customers at a fair and reasonable price. With NordVPN, you get impressive value, with apps available for most, if not all popular platforms. That means you can keep your internet connection secure on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or other compatible devices.

With that said, NordVPN has introduced a new promotion for the month that drops the price of its service by up to 68%, while also throwing in three extra months for free. It's Compete plan will provide VPN coverage for all your devices, a reliable password manager, fire encryption, and 1TB of cloud storage for just $140 for two years. If you're not looking get all the add-ons, you can always opt for the company's Plus service, which includes everything but the cloud storage for $108 for two years.

Those that want the barebone service of just VPN protection can sign up for two years of Standard for just $86. When comparing this to other VPN services, you're getting an absolute steal, costing just $5.19 per month on the top end and just $3.19 per month on the lowest end. While VPNs are great for creating a secure connection, they can also have other benefits as well, like getting around geographical restrictions on certain websites and media streaming services, opening up a whole new world of content.

Of course, if this is your first time using a VPN and your hesitant, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So if you've been thinking about investing in a VPN, there's no better choice and time to do so thanks to this impressive deal.