Whether you’re connected to the internet to stream your favorite television series or play video games, there are precautions that need to be taken online. Just connecting to the internet can put you at risk of revealing sensitive data. Using a tool like a virtual private network (VPN), however, can reduce your vulnerability. NordVPN, a VPN provider, is now rolling out an app to help Apple TV users worry less about others monitoring their behavior — especially while streaming content.

NordVPN announced that it has launched an official app for Apple tvOS 17 users. The Big Tech company recently decided to open up its TV platform to support third-party apps with the release of tvOS 17. By deploying the NordVPN app, you can encrypt your information and mask your IP address — this means that your activities can’t be monitored by bad actors, as well as your internet service provider. This means that you can also stream content without any privacy concerns. If you choose to connect to a server in a different region of the world, you can also gain access to content that might not otherwise be available to you. For instance, television series that are exclusive to the UK can be viewable if you connect to a server abroad via NordVPN.

In the least, leveraging NordVPN will give you an opportunity to avoid throttling by your internet service provider. Some providers are known for slowing down customers’ connections if they discover they are streaming certain content. It’s possible to work around this issue through not only the use of NordVPN, but a VPN in general. That being said, you’ll still need to do your homework and ensure that your connection is stable to fully mask your behavior. There are tools online that you can use to identify your IP address location once you are connected to your VPN — this can let you know how your address is viewed publicly. Happy streaming!