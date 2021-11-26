Protect your digital identity with NordVPN and save 69% on the 2 year subscription

Protecting your digital identity is important, especially if you access the internet from public places. VPNs help with that and allow you to access regionally-blocked websites. NordVPN is an excellent service, and their Black Friday deals are live. You can now save 69% on the 2-year plan and get it for $89 only — instead of $287. Once you subscribe, you will be able to access over 5,000 different servers in 60 countries.

This service is available across all major platforms, and you can connect up to 6 devices under one account. Enabling it is as simple as it can be — you just click a single button. Your traffic is encrypted using IKEv2/IPsec protocols, no logs or traces are left behind, and there’s no limit on your bandwidth. And thanks to its NordLynx VPN protocol, you’ll never have to choose between speed and security. It offers bulletproof protection for your data with speeds that are hard to beat.

Do you have more than 6 devices? You can protect all connected devices in your home by installing NordVPN on your WiFi router. This way you can use this one subscription with your entire family, on all of your devices. And if you’re an advanced user, you can use the split tunneling feature to exclude select apps or websites from your VPN connection. Running into problems? Don’t worry about it! Your subscription includes 24/7 live customer support, so you will never have to feel lost.

