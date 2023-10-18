Source: NordVPN NordVPN Save 69% + 3 months free NordVPN is a subscription-only VPN service that offers over 5,000 different servers in 60 countries. It's available across all major platforms, and you can connect up to six devices under one account. See at NordVPN

VPN services are becoming even more valuable day by day as privacy and security takes precedence in people's lives. With that said, it's important to choose a reliable service provider, one that can keep your internet stream secure, but also do it at a fair price. NordVPN has been around for a while, offering its service to millions of users.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the perfect time to satisfy your curiosities about VPNs, with NordVPN offering a stellar deal on its services that drops the price by 69%. For a limited time, you can save big by going with a two-year subscription that's going to come in at $4.99 per month. In addition to the discounted price, the brand is throwing in three months of service for free.

That means for the first two years, you'll be paying a total of $134.73, which is an absolute steal. If that's a bit much for you, you can always opt for the basic service that comes in at $2.99 per month. Now as far as differences go, the top-tier is going to offer more features, like a password manager, file encryption, and 1TB of cloud storage.

Of course, you don't have to go all in without some coverage, and NordVPN offers a 30 days money-back guarantee, so if you don't like it, you can just get your money back. So if all of this sounds tempting, be sure to sign up to catch the great deal while it lasts.