NordVPN and ProtonVPN are feature-rich and powerful consumer VPNs that we recommend throughout our best VPN rankings. Both products have a long track record of success among users and offer impenetrable encryption and an easy method to change your visible location and unblock geo-restricted content.

Nonetheless, they each excel in different areas and may appeal to different users. Here’s how they fair in our hands-on comparison.

Price and availability

ProtonVPN is cheaper per month, NordVPN offers long-term savings.

NordVPN is the more well known of the two and commands a higher price at $12.99 for its monthly plan. This gives you access to 5,000 servers across 60 countries, with fast speeds for streaming and other tasks.

ProtonVPN is more affordable at 9.99 Euros (approximately $10.68) and has less server infrastructure. However, its 2,664 machines cover 9 more countries, which might be a selling point depending on what you’re trying to access. It offers a limited free forever plan, which is perfect for trying before you buy, or for those on a budget.

Both offer the core VPN features such as split tunneling and a kill switch, as well as specially optimized servers for different activities.

When considering price, it’s important to understand that monthly plans are always more expensive. Committing to longer periods is where savings are made, and NordVPN gains ground if you opt for a yearly plan at $67.35 ($4.49/mo) compared to ProtonVPN’s 71.88 Euros (5.99/mo), which is approximately $6.41.

The savings gap increases further for two-year plans. NordVPN’s current offer sees the comparative monthly price drop to $3.79, while ProtonVPN’s is over $5.

The two providers supply apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Android TV, and Fire TV. Using these VPNs on Linux is also an option, depending on the distro.

NordVPN allows you to use six devices at once, while ProtonVPN supports 10.

Interface and user-friendliness

Flawless desktop and mobile apps

The two VPNs are not short on settings, but for standard encryption and location switching, they couldn’t be easier to use. Simply launch the app on your preferred device, click or tap connect, and you’re ready to go in seconds.

Finding a specific country is as easy as scrolling a list or pinpointing a location on an interactive map. Each lets you know your connection status in the system tray or with an icon at the top of your mobile device.

ProtonVPN’s settings are found under the three-line icon, while NordVPN’s settings have a toolbar on the left on the desktop, and a profile icon at the bottom on a mobile. More advanced users will have no problem navigating individual connection settings.

Overall, both are slick, intuitive, and we have yet to find any bugs.

Specialty servers

Connect to the Tor Network and hide your VPN activity

NordVPN is known for its specialty server options that go beyond standard encryption. Double VPN gives an extra layer of privacy by routing traffic through two different VPN servers. Obfuscation masks the data packets to throw off automatic filters, which is useful for bypassing ISPs artificially slowing speeds for streaming, gaming, or other high-bandwidth activities.

It also offers Onion Over VPN, sending your encrypted traffic through the Tor network. This allows access to the dark web and makes it even more difficult for ISPs or government censors to know you’re using a VPN.

ProtonVPN has Onion servers, Secure Core, which is its version of Double VPN, and Stealth mode. This does the same as obfuscation but is currently only available on phones. The company plans to roll it out on Windows soon.

An option unique to ProtonVPN is optimized streaming servers, noted by the triangle play button alongside supported locations. It’s worth noting that you can stream using any server, but the company claims its optimized variety provides better performance.

Similarly, NordVPN provides P2P servers optimized for torrenting, but you can still torrent using a standard server.

Server speed testing

NordVPN gets the edge with 10Gbps speeds

All ProtonVPN servers are configured for 1Gbps minimum, with some reaching 10Gbps. On the other hand, NordVPN heavily touts its 10Gbps hardware.

In the real-world, speeds vary based on your own ISP, proximity to the VPN server, and the type of server you are using. Double VPN or Secure Core will be slower than a standard VPN connection, while an Onion connection is not capable of anything other than secure browsing.

NordVPN is generally considered one of the fastest in the industry, but I put them to the test using SpeedTest.net.

For comparison, my regular internet Wi-Fi speed never reaches 40Mbps download or 20Mbps upload, and I’m based in the UK.

I chose a standard VPN location in New York for both products and compared the results. As you can see, NordVPN had a clear speed advantage. Results will improve if you configure your VPN at the router level and use a wired connection, but NordVPN has the fastest network of VPN servers. To put this in perspective, both are more than capable of streaming 4K, but choose NordVPN if you want multiple users to be able to perform lots of high-bandwidth activities at the same time. Check out our best VPNs for streaming to see how all the top providers compare.

Key VPN features

Nord’s Configurable kill switch vs Proton’s advanced split tunneling

NordVPN's kill switch vs ProtonVPN's split tunneling on Windows

Two of the core features expected from a good VPN are a kill switch and split tunneling. A kill switch halts all internet traffic if connection to the VPN server is lost, so your real IP isn’t exposed.

ProtonVPN takes the standard approach and gives you the option to apply it automatically or turn it on when you desire. NordVPN goes a step further and allows you to apply the kill switch to specific apps. For example, if your main concern is accessing an overseas Netflix library, you can set it up to only kill Netflix traffic when the connection drops.

Split tunneling functions in real-time, allowing you to choose the traffic you want to pass through the encrypted tunnel and which traffic is safe to use on your regular connection. For example, you might send Netflix through the tunnel but keep your online game on a regular connection to prevent lag.

ProtonVPN has the advantage of split tunneling apps, websites, and IPs. NordVPN only supports split tunneling apps.

VPN protocols and advanced settings

Configure your VPN your way

If you want to configure your VPN at the router level or on other hardware, you can choose a compatible VPN protocol with NordVPN and ProtonVPN.

NordVPN’s NordLynx is its proprietary protocol and set by default in the app. However, you can choose OpenVPN TCP and UDP, which are common for routers and Linux setups.

OpenVPN and WireGuard configurations also work outside the app. The settings and configuration files can be found within your NordVPN web account.

ProtonVPN’s default protocol is called Smart and you can also choose from WireGuard and OpenVPN TCP/UDP in the app. To use OpenVPN outside the app, login to your web account and the configuration files are under the Downloads tab.

ProtonVPN advanced settings

Quick Connect – Connects to the fastest server based on your current location.

– Connects to the fastest server based on your current location. Connect on startup – Quick connects when you launch the app.

– Quick connects when you launch the app. VPN Accelerator – On by default, claims to improve speeds by 400%.

– On by default, claims to improve speeds by 400%. Auto Reconnection – On by default, connects to the next fastest server for your location selection if the original connection drops.

– On by default, connects to the next fastest server for your location selection if the original connection drops. Hardware Acceleration – On by default, uses CPU and GPU to ensure the app runs smoothly.

NordVPN advanced settings

Quick Connect – Connects to the fastest server based on your current location.

– Connects to the fastest server based on your current location. Auto Connect – Quick connects when you launch the app.

– Quick connects when you launch the app. VPN connection after quitting – Maintains the VPN connection even if you close the NordVPN app.

– Maintains the VPN connection even if you close the NordVPN app. Invisible on LAN – Hides your device on local networks but also blocks access to other devices on the network.

– Hides your device on local networks but also blocks access to other devices on the network. Remote access – Allows access to your device via remote desktop apps etc.

NordVPN Meshnet

One of NordVPN’s unique offerings is Meshnet, which lets you easily create a virtual private network for remote connections between your own devices. It has its own settings area, but you can add and manage your network devices under the main VPN tab too.

The app must be installed on every device to use Meshnet, then you can share files or access your main home computer while on the go. Everything is encrypted by the WireGuard protocol.

Leak protection

Prevent your real location from leaks

All good VPN’s use AES-256 military grade encryption and a kill switch to prevent snoopers from accessing your real-time internet traffic and IP address. However, leaks do sometimes occur when using IPv6 (the emerging internet protocol) and WebRTC, which is a technology often used by browser-based conferencing apps like Zoom or Skype.

DNS is used to resolve web addresses and the servers that process this are set by your ISP. DNS is another way your data can be exposed, so NordVPN and ProtonVPN assign their own servers to handle domains when connected.

Using IPLeak.net we can see both VPNs pass IP, DNS, and WebRTC leak tests with flying colors.

While NordVPN’s leak prevention is hardwired, ProtonVPN lets you turn off IPv6 protection if you’re using a device that benefits from the protocol. However, doing so may leave you at risk of your IP address being exposed.

Custom DNS

There are occasions when using different DNS servers is preferable, and both NordVPN and ProtonVPN support this. For example, you may use Google or Cloudflare's fast public DNS addresses to decrease ping when gaming.

Unblocking streaming platforms

Netflix is still accessible if you’re smart.

Both VPNs have no trouble bypassing region-restrictions set by streaming platforms. If you’re in one country and want to access a streaming service in another, 99% of the time, all you need to do is connect to a server in that country.

Billing may be a hurdle, depending on the service, but these VPNs will unblock the regional site or app and stream in up to 4K if you have an account.

Despite clamp downs on so-called account sharing, Netflix is still accessible. As long as you periodically sign into your legitimate home IP, the rules still allow for ‘international travel’.

If you want to set an overseas location for your primary Netflix user account, it’s a good idea to purchase a static IP add-on from Nord or Proton. That way, the IP never changes and is never shared with other users, so the account cannot be flagged for suspicious activity.

ProtonVPN provides some optimized streaming servers, but all its servers are still capable of handling streaming traffic.

Extra security features

Ad-blocking and malware protection

NordVPN and ProtonVPN’s malware protection and ad blocking features go beyond basic VPN functionality, giving you peace of mind knowing that you're safer from online threats. On Nord, it’s enabled under the Threat Protection tab. On Proton, it’s called NetShield.

Both provide real-time protection from malware, malicious downloads, dangerous ads, and intrusive tracking cookies. While this isn’t a replacement for standalone antivirus software or ad blockers like Avast, Kaspersky, Ghostery, or uBlock Origin, it's a natural fit alongside VPN protection.

Free trials and plans

ProtonVPN offers a limited free forever plan

Free plans and no-payment free trials are somewhat rare in the premium VPN space, so it’s nice to see ProtonVPN offer a free forever plan. This limited option supports one device and locations in the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Surprisingly, there are no data limits, but congestion is an issue, so don’t expect the same speeds as a paid plan.

NordVPN is premium only. It does come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can cancel at any time to get your initial payment back. However, you will obviously be billed upfront.

Should you buy NordVPN or ProtonVPN?

NordVPN and ProtonVPN tick all the boxes for the average user, with enough advanced features to suit everyone. For raw performance, our money is on NordVPN.

You should buy NordVPN if:

You prioritize speed or multiple users will be using the account at the same time.

You wish to create a Meshnet network.

You want obfuscation on desktop, not just mobile.

Nonetheless, ProtonVPN is a superb budget option that has none of the flaws of a typical cheap or free VPN.

You should buy ProtonVPN if:

You want an affordable monthly plan or an entirely free option.

You require split tunneling for URLs, not just apps.

You need to unblock content in one of its nine additional countries.