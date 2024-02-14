Excessively high system temperatures have been plaguing PC users since the early days of computing. Since graphics cards perform most of the heavy lifting when it comes to gaming, they tend to generate a lot of heat. Dissipating said heat is paramount if you value the longevity of your cutting-edge GPU.

There are also a ton of other hardware and ambient factors that can influence your GPU’s temps. So, what temperatures should you expect to see for your GPU, and when should you start getting concerned? Let's find out.

Related How hot is too hot for a CPU: Understanding the operating temperature of your processor CPUs tend to run hot, especially the modern ones with higher power limits. But just how hot is too hot to handle?

What are normal "idle" GPU temperatures

Depending on the type of your GPU cooler and the ambient room temperature, you’re likely to see the idle temperature range between 25°C and 50°C, and anything under 40°C is ideal.

Unlike the CPU fans, which spin all the time, the fans in your graphics card can remain inactive when it’s not under load. For many graphics cards, 60°C is the max threshold before the fans start spinning.

If your system has inadequate cooling, you could see small spikes in temperature when the GPU hits 60°C before getting cooled by the fans. However, if it consistently remains above 60°C when idling, then there’s something wrong with the cooling provisions of your GPU.

What are normal GPU temperatures under load

When gaming, editing videos, rendering graphics or performing other GPU-intensive tasks, you’ll notice the temperature rises alongside the fan speed. In most cases, the average temperature should lie in the 60-85°C range. If your workload is exceptionally demanding, you could see minor spikes to 90+°C sometimes, though most modern-day GPUs will undergo thermal throttling when they surpass this temperature. Speaking of which...

What is thermal throttling?

Thermal throttling is a safety mechanism built into graphics cards (and other hardware components) that decreases their clock speeds the moment they surpass a pre-set temperature. The exact critical point varies between GPU brands and generations, though most will start throttling once they hit 90°C.

Although thermal throttling can prevent your graphics card from getting damaged, it will result in reduced performance. Additionally, staying at this temperature for long periods can reduce the lifespan of your GPU. As a general rule of thumb, you should consider 85°C as the upper end of the safe operating temperature for your graphics card.

What is the maximum temperature for a GPU

While a GPU temperature over 90°C is a cause of concern, it’s possible to hit an even higher number. On paper, AMD graphics cards have a maximum operating temperature of 110°C. Once you surpass this threshold, the GPU will undergo heavy throttling, or outright shut down your PC.

For Nvidia GPUs, the maximum operating temperature wildly varies between generations, though most Team Green GPUs will automatically shut down well before they hit the 100°C zone.

How to monitor your GPU temperature

Windows 11 supports native and third-party utilities that allow you to keep an eye on your GPU's thermals. A simple way to check the temps of your graphics card involves using your Task Manager. To do so,

Right-click on the Start button and choose Task Manager. Head to the Performance tab and check the GPU 0 section. The GPU Temperature will be visible underneath the graphics and other statistics.

If you want more details on your GPU thermals, you can use a utility called GPU-Z.

Download GPU-Z from the official website and run the setup file with administrator privileges. Boot up the app once the setup wizard finishes installing it. Navigate to the Sensors tab, where you can view the GPU Temperature and Hot Spot.

You’ll notice that the Hot Spot values are slightly higher than the GPU Temperature. This is because your graphics card possesses multiple sensors and the Hot Spot value denotes the maximum temperature around the center of the GPU die.

How to lower your GPU temperature

If your PC has high idle temperature or tends to throttle even at low processing loads, you should take some precautionary actions against the excessive amount of heat. Here are some steps to lower your GPU temperatures.

Ensure proper airflow: Poor airflow is one of the biggest culprits behind terrible thermals. From switching to cabinets with mesh panels to changing fan orientation and removing side panels, there are plenty of ways you can optimize the airflow of your system.

Poor airflow is one of the biggest culprits behind terrible thermals. From switching to cabinets with mesh panels to changing fan orientation and removing side panels, there are plenty of ways you can optimize the airflow of your system. Clean your PC: Dust, aka the silent killer, can clog up your case and GPU fans, thereby reducing their efficiency. If you haven’t cleaned your PC in a while, dusting all the vents and fans can improve their cooling prowess.

Dust, aka the silent killer, can clog up your case and GPU fans, thereby reducing their efficiency. If you haven’t cleaned your PC in a while, dusting all the vents and fans can improve their cooling prowess. Undervolt your GPU: Undervolting, not to be confused with underclocking, involves lowering the GPU voltage with negligible impact on the clock speed. If performed correctly, it can prevent your graphics card from throttling, thereby stabilizing its performance.

Undervolting, not to be confused with underclocking, involves lowering the GPU voltage with negligible impact on the clock speed. If performed correctly, it can prevent your graphics card from throttling, thereby stabilizing its performance. Disable overclocks: As is the case with your processor, manually turning up your GPU’s clock speed can have a negative impact on its thermals. If your heavily overclocked GPU hits the dangerous temps, now might be a good time to return the core and memory clocks to their default values.

As is the case with your processor, manually turning up your GPU’s clock speed can have a negative impact on its thermals. If your heavily overclocked GPU hits the dangerous temps, now might be a good time to return the core and memory clocks to their default values. Reapply thermal paste: If you’ve been using the same graphics card for years, chances are its thermal paste has dried up. As such, tearing down the GPU and reapplying the thermal paste can lead to significant improvement in its thermals.

If you’ve been using the same graphics card for years, chances are its thermal paste has dried up. As such, tearing down the GPU and reapplying the thermal paste can lead to significant improvement in its thermals. Reduce graphical settings: Ray-tracing, high resolutions, and certain post-processing effects can be quite draining for a graphics card. For those who don't wish to take their GPU apart, bringing the graphical settings down a notch can decrease the load on the graphics card.

Related PC airflow guide: How to set up your case fans You'll need to set up proper airflow inside your PC case for optimal cooling. This guide will help you with that.

Related How to clean the dust out of your PC tower Dust buildup is bad for your system, so you should regularly clean your PC tower to keep it free of dirt and grime

Keeping your GPU nice and cold

Properly managing your graphics card thermals can increase its performance and lifespan. Sadly, dust and record-breaking overclocks aren’t the only causes of high GPU temps; your room temperature and the age of your graphics card also contribute to its thermals. But in most cases, the aforementioned fixes should prevent your GPU temperatures from hitting the red zone.