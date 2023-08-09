Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor $25 $110 Save $85 An excellent and powerful software bundle that can protect your devices against viruses and malware, while also offering protections like a secure VPN and cloud backup storage. Furthermore, you'll get one year of LifeLock Identity Advisor with Dark Web monitoring and Identity Theft Restoration support. $25 at XDA Depot

Whether you own a PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet — Norton has the solution to keep your devices protected and secured. Norton has been a leader in its industry for quite some time, offering protection against viruses, spyware, malware, ransomware, and more. Now, for a limited time, you can secure this deal that will save you 77% off the retail price of this Norton 360 bundle. The bundle also comes with a subscription to LifeLock Identity Advisor with Dark Web monitoring and Identity Theft Restoration support. So, if you're looking to protect your devices, be sure to grab this deal while you can.

What's great about Norton 360 Standard with LifeLock Identity Advisor?

There are a lot of different threats out there for PCs, Macs, and even smartphones and tablets. While we may not think about it every day, new viruses, malware, and other malicious workarounds are being introduced to the world, and as you can imagine, it can be tough to keep up with everything new. With that said Norton has been around for decades and has evolved to provide the most comprehensive protection against any and all types of threats.

With Norton 360, you're going to get complete protection. That means your devices will be protected against viruses, spyware, malware, ransomware, and it will even provide a secure VPN that will keep you digitally anonymous while surfing the internet. In addition, the Norton 360 will provide PC cloud backup up to 10GB, and access to LifeLock Identity Advisor.

LifeLock Identity Advisor is a great tool that can be used to protect your identity, with dark web monitoring, and even offers US-based identity restoration specialists that can help you get things back on track when and if there's an incident. This latest deal provides one year of protection and can cover up to two devices, so whether you have a PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet – this bundle can cover it all. Best of all, it's now priced well below its retail price, saving you a bundle, coming in at just $25.