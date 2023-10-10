Norton 360 Deluxe 2023 $14.99 $74.99 Save $60 Get 80% off this comprehensive antivirus and security suite that protects up to three devices from malware and other threats, while securing your internet connection behind a VPN. It even protects your identity by monitoring the dark web for breaches. $14.99 at Amazon

Norton remains at the top of the antivirus and digital security industry, protecting all your devices with its Norton 360 Deluxe edition. Whether you use Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS – its annual plan will protect up to 3 devices at once.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is upon us, so be quick to snap up 80% off an annual subscription of Norton 360. The Deluxe bundle includes real-time protection against the latest malware, viruses, spyware, and ransomware threats. You’ll also find a VPN, its LifeLock dark web identity monitor, and access to cloud storage.

Why make use of this Norton 360 Deluxe 2023 deal?

As one of the longest running and most respected names, Norton’s comprehensive computer and mobile device security doesn’t always come cheap. However, with $60 in savings, there’s never been a better time to get your devices properly secured with the convenience of a single account.

Norton 360 Deluxe is the crème of the crop, providing the full antivirus solution alongside a VPN, which encrypts all your internet activity and prevents hackers and snoopers from discovering your real IP address. The LifeLock dark web monitor scans the dark web for signs that your identity and online accounts have been breached and shared among cybercriminals. Additionally, users receive 25GB of cloud storage for drive backups or to keep other important files safe.

This limited-time deal is a one-year prepaid subscription that can be redeemed digitally by code or delivered physically on a key card. Either method provides great savings, but it’s best to go with the digital code to avoid extra shipping costs.

The plan is set to auto-renewal, so you must cancel your Norton account before the 12-months is up to avoid being billed for another year at full price.

With intuitive apps for all major devices, you can protect your computer, smartphone, and tablet, at a fraction of the regular retail price!