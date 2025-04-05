Installing a nostalgic Windows theme is like opening a portal to simpler times, where the charm of retro design meets heartfelt memories. It rekindles the joy of using classic icons, vibrant color palettes, and familiar sounds that evoke the magic of early computing. Whether it's a trip down memory lane or just the love for vintage aesthetics, a nostalgic Windows theme transforms your device into a delightful time capsule. Here are a few nostalgic Windows 11 themes that will bring you back in time.

5 Windows XP Final Edition

Close enough for remembrance