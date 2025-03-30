As Windows evolves, along with the rest of the tech world, many programs and features come and go. I've already recently talked about features I miss from old Windows versions, but today, I want to go over old Windows programs that are no longer available and that I dearly miss.

Keep in mind, this is entirely based on my own personal experience, so don't be surprised to see some things you may not know of, or to have some of your favorite programs missing. Let's get right into it.

Related 9 features I wish never went missing from Windows Windows 11 would be better if these features hadn't left

5 Windows (Live) Movie Maker

The video editor for everyone