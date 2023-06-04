We're only a few hours away from the inaugural keynote of Apple's annual developer's conference, called WWDC. The company uses the show to share updates on the next versions of its operating systems and turns the spotlights to some key hardware announcements. Last year's keynote, for instance, was packed with a ton of announcements, and I expect nothing less from what is touted to be Apple's "biggest and most exciting" WWDC yet.

I wish I could share the same level of excitement for WWDC23as some of my peers. But all I see incoming are the announcement of the mixed-reality headset and perhaps a few "nice to have" features that Apple will chuck in as a bonus. Perhaps I'd be more excited if I had new — and genuinely exciting — hardware for the updated operating systems and software features. It's getting increasingly hard for me to get excited about an event introducing a new product category when the existing ones aren't seeing any groundbreaking or significant updates. The company is falling woefully behind rivals in several categories, and I am starting to think some things will never change.

1 Will we ever see a folding iPhone?

It's no secret that Apple is slow to adopt new tech, but I find Samsung's four-year lead in the foldable space a bit concerning. It's true that Apple was almost a decade late to the wireless charging party, and it also took its sweet time to adopt things like 5G, the always-on display, and more, but I don't want to wait a decade to hold a folding iPhone. Samsung and Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Huawei are so far ahead in the folding phone competition that they've already been through a few generations.

The prospect of getting a USB-C iPhone this year is nice and all, but for how long are we going to let these mundane upgrades slide? I am not entirely against the idea of incremental updates because that seems to be the name of the game when it comes to smartphones. Look at the Galaxy S23 series, for instance, which are very similar to their previous-gen counterparts. That said, Samsung also has a separate lineup of folding phones serving interesting upgrades to please enthusiasts. Apple is currently missing that piece of the puzzle, and I hope that changes soon.

2 Make MacBooks great again

The MacBook is also high up on my list of hardware Apple needs to improve. Aside from a few minor design tweaks and yearly spec bumps, the MacBooks have mostly remained untouched. It's true that these machines don't necessarily need significant upgrades to attract eyeballs, but Apple can do so much better than just a minor facelift. OEMs on the Windows side are constantly churning out innovative designs and technology that make me want to ditch my MacBook. Here's XDA's Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods rocking a two-screened Lenovo Yoga Book 9i that looks effortlessly elegant.

There are plenty of other Windows laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 and the Dell XPS 13 Plus, that bring something new and unique to the table. Maybe it's time for Apple to stop making Windows laptops look aggressively unappealing, and think of ways to improve and make MacBooks stand out in the sea of notebooks.

3 It's time to retire the old Magic Mouse

I hate to be the broken record, but it's 2023, and you still have to flip over the Magic Mouse for charging. It's not necessarily a big deal for many since a fully charged battery will power your Magic Mouse 2 for about a month. However, you'll hate it if you are someone like me who would use it until the battery is completely drained and helplessly wait while it charges upside down.

The Magic Mouse design is also due for an update because, believe it or not, it hasn't changed much since it was released in 2009. Apple can really learn a thing or two from the likes of Logitech, which has been churning out great Magic Mouse alternatives for quite some time. There are plenty of ways in which Apple can improve the Magic Mouse 2, but updating it with a more ergonomic design and maybe even some additional buttons on the sides would be a good start.

4 A monitor for casual users

Not all Mac computers are meant for "Pro" users, so why isn't there a relatively cheap monitor that won't cost an arm and a leg? The cheapest Apple monitor, the Studio Display, costs $1,600, which seems like a terrible match for a $600 Mac Mini. That's not to say the Studio Display is bad (it arguably is, though). It's just an overkill for my work setup, which is powered by an M1 MacBook Air, and that's likely the case for other people, too.

Of course, I can buy one of the best monitors for MacBook Air and call it a day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Apple is still slacking. I know I am not alone when I say Apple should consider making more affordable, mid-range monitors for casual users. Just give us a 27-inch 4K monitor with a good retina display and a couple of ports, Apple!

That isn't to say there isn't any excitement

Apple's growing portfolio has plenty of products that seem like they've been forgotten. Okay, that might be a stretch, but I find it weird to see these products sit on the bench for years with no major updates, as Apple continues to introduce new product categories and services. I am still excited to see how Apple’s mixed reality headset turns out, but it's still last on my wishlist of things I want from Apple.