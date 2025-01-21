Summary Day one Nintendo Switch 2 consoles may have serious faults.

Have you heard the news? Nintendo has officially pulled back the curtain on the Switch 2. Yes, after many rumored announcement dates came and went, and it felt like the Switch 2 was still a ways away, Nintendo broke the silence and announced when we'll hear more about it.

Except, after I saw the video, I came to a nasty realization. While some people were very excited to get their hands on one, I felt myself not feeling the same way. As such, here are some reasons why I'm not grabbing the Nintendo Switch 2...at least on launch day.

3 The first batch of Nintendo Switch 2s may have some serious faults

Buying a console on day one can be risky

When a new console gets released, the company hasn't had the opportunity to give it a public beta test. It's not like software, which you can distribute among a group of people and get opinions; this is hardware that requires designing, manufacturing, and shipping before the consumer gets their hands on it. And if something goes wrong at any stage in that process, it'll affect the product that we get.

In a sense, the people who purchase the console on day one will be the "public beta testers." They'll be the consumers who experience an untested, unrefined manufacturing process, complete with all the flaws that come with it. It's only when those people report faults with their consoles that Nintendo can get into the production chain and fix the issue. Anyone who got burned by a "Red Ring of Death" after buying an Xbox 360 early will know how much it stings.

So, I'll sit back and allow people to grab the console, give it a spin, report issues to Nintendo, and get those problems fixed. Is it selfish that I'm essentially reaping the games from the let-downs of others? Probably, yeah. But at the same time, buying into a console on day one comes with its own risks, and I'm not willing to take them. Other people will be more than willing to run the risk of a dodgy Joy-Con stick, bad screens, or parts that break off after extended use. For their bravery, they'll get access to all the Nintendo goodies the moment they release. But it's not for me.

2 I still have a big Nintendo Switch backlog to get through

And I'm unsure that the Switch 2 will handle it properly

Apart from the potential of first-generation Switch 2s having design flaws and faulty parts, I'm not grabbing one on day one because, well, my backlog for my original Switch is already big enough. I've still got Pokemon Scarlet to finish, some bits on Hyrule Warriors to clean up, and some other games I haven't gotten around to completing.

But wait a minute! We've known for a while now that the Nintendo Switch 2 will work with original Switch games. So, why aren't I grabbing one and playing my backlog on a shiny new Switch 2? Well, at first, I had the same idea, but the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer gave me pause right at the end. Nintendo stated that not all Switch games will be making it over to the Switch 2, and some that make the jump may not work as well on the new system.

It's impossible to tell how many games will be unsupported or run poorly on the Switch 2, and only Nintendo really knows for now. Perhaps the backward compatibility issues only affect a few games that nobody really played. However, I can still be 100% certain that my backlog will run fine if I stick with my original Switch.

1 The handheld gaming PC scene has grabbed my interest

And it's only getting more and more exciting

When the Nintendo Switch was released, it struck an untapped vein of potential. Somehow, the console ticked boxes that previous consoles, like the 3DS and the Vita, didn't really hit. And given Nintendo's prior history with handhelds, it had the expertise needed to blaze a new trail in handheld gaming.

But companies took notice. It started with Valve, which released the Steam Deck in 2022. Following its lead, more and more hardware companies released their own takes on the handheld gaming PC, ranging from budget-friendly to lavish models. And some models come with features that the Switch could only dream of having.

Now, Nintendo aims to reignite that same flame that got people interested in the Switch and direct it towards the Switch 2. Except, unlike the original Switch, it doesn't have the luxury of breaking new ground. Now, it has stiff competition from both the Steam Deck and its wide array of alternatives that have entered the market ever since the Switch's debut in 2017. On top of that, we're also seeing SteamOS taking the fight to Microsoft Windows in a big software-based battle.

It's a very exciting time to be a portable gaming PC fan, with a ton of choices available to those willing to take the plunge. And with the Switch 2 offering limited hardware and limited games, it may be hard for Nintendo to wow the market a second time.