For many gamers, their gaming PC is perhaps one of their most prized possessions. They spend an enormous amount of time in the pre-build phase, lovingly build their PC themselves, and freak out at the slightest frame drop or temperature increase. Another thing that PC gamers daydream about is upgrading their rigs to the latest and greatest hardware on the market.

It won't come as a surprise to anyone that gamers are not too keen on frequent PC upgrades anymore. You are probably one of the people who feel PC gaming has become too expensive, unexciting, or even unsustainable. Alternative gaming platforms are no longer just a second thought as more and more gamers are spending less time on their PC due to systemic issues plaguing the PC hardware and gaming industries.

5 Gen-on-gen improvements aren't what they used to be

Complacency has claimed PC hardware manufacturers

Most users upgrade with the intention of jumping to a new performance tier by paying roughly the same amount they paid for their existing hardware a few years ago. Gen-on-gen improvements on several budget and mid-range graphics cards and even CPUs, of late, have been non-existent, with new components sometimes lagging behind old ones. With truly generational uplifts restricted to premium components, it's a tough time to be a mainstream PC gamer.

If you compare the performance of Nvidia's 60-series GPUs, such as the RTX 3060 and RTX 4060, you'll only see a 15% increase on the newer card. The RTX 4060 Ti is worse, performing barely faster than the previous gen RTX 3060 Ti, suffering due to the reduced 128-bit memory bus and low 8GB VRAM. It's worth focusing on these affordable GPUs since they represent most of the consumer GPUs in the wild. Mid-range 70-series or premium 80-series cards might deliver substantial gen-on-gen gains, but these benefits rarely trickle down to the lower-tier offerings.

This trend can also be seen in the latest CPUs from both AMD and Intel, as the Ryzen 9000 series was barely faster than the Ryzen 7000 in gaming, and Intel's Arrow Lake was actually slower than the 14th Gen Intel Core series. Thanks to such terrible products, gamers are increasingly getting less for their money, forcing them to retain their older hardware for longer than they would like to. Top-notch gaming GPUs and CPUs are available. Yes, but how many gamers are willing to shell out the premium for even the RTX 4070 Ti Super or the Ryzen 7 9800X3D?

4 Prices have reached a new normal after the pandemic

And they're anything but "normal"