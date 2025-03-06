It's not really news to anyone that gamers aren't exactly lining up for Nvidia's RTX 50 series (not that they're in stock anyway). I was among the many hoping to upgrade to the RTX 5080 from the RTX 3080, but that ship has sailed. Nvidia offered no compelling reasons to make the switch, plus the prices and availability have been horrendous, to say the least. While I had initially decided to wait it out, I now have some alternatives in mind.

The simplest thing to do is to do nothing — keep using my RTX 3080 for the foreseeable future. The next option is to hunt for a good deal on the RTX 4080 Super (believe me, it isn't easy). And the only remaining alternative I see is moving to an AMD GPU. The RX 9070 XT has been officially unveiled, and looks like a decent upgrade over my RTX 3080, provided it's actually available for around $600.

Retain my RTX 3080

Still going strong in 2025