Microsoft turned 50 on April 4, and among the revelry, it released some spiffing new Windows wallpapers in celebration. We thought we should do a word (or so) in celebration as well; after all, it was a Windows Mobile PDA, the O2 XDA, that spawned our site over two decades ago. That's right; we might never have existed as a forum or a blog without Microsoft, but we're far from alone in that.

It's hard to underscore or overstate how much of an influence Redmond-based Microsoft has had on the entire world of computing over the last half-century. Every aspect of computing, from mobile to desktop and the cloud, has been touched by their code and, in some ways, wouldn't have existed in the same form. While there are too many inventions and creations to list down here, I wanted to outline the pivotal moments that made Microsoft, and the face of computing, how and what it looks like today.

6 The software market

Without a single letter from Bill Gates, the software industry might look very different

Source: Wikimedia/Microsoft

Before Windows, before MS-DOS, even before Micro-soft became Microsoft or even before it had a working computer program to its name, came the Altair 8800. It was made by a company called MITS, sold as a kit, and programmed by punch cards. It looked like a Raspberry Pi project, only it was the size of an apple crate. But Paul Allen, the other co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, saw an opportunity to create a programming language for it, and an "interpreter" to take user commands and turn them into usable code.

Interpreters are programs that directly execute code generated in a high-level language. Compilers convert high-level languages into machine code for the CPU to execute.

The duo licensed the interpreter to MITS, moved to Albuquerque to partner up, and Micro-soft was born. This interpreter was no other than Microsoft BASIC, the programming language that would jump from one machine to millions. But first, something had to change with how software was licensed. The world of computing had expensive hardware, but software was shared for free. Bill Gates disputed that situation, writing an open letter to computer hobbyists in 1976 that outlined his vision for software having value and how it could be paid for.

Would the software industry exist without that letter? Of course it would, but it's widely attributed that the value of software was sparked by that letter. Who knows where the market would be today without that early push? Would everything software related be open source? We'll never know, but it might have taken years before anyone saw the value in software, as the prevailing thought back then was that it was the hardware that had value, and the software didn't have any value without the hardware to run it.

5 MS-DOS

One of the first operating systems that could run on different hardware configurations