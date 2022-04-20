We could see the first full screen, notchless iPhone as soon as 2024

Apple first introduced the notch back in 2017 — with the release of the iconic iPhone X. This major design change that hit the iPhone received mixed feedback from people. Some users couldn’t care less about the top notch, while others continue to demand a notchless device. To achieve a notchless iPhone, the company would have to bring Touch ID to the power button, switch to in-display Touch ID, or place Face ID under the screen. The Cupertino tech giant has seemingly chosen the third route. If the rumors were to be true, we could be seeing the first full screen, notchless iPhone as soon as 2024 — with the introduction of the high-end iPhone 16 models.

Earlier this month, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the first notchless iPhone with in-display Face ID would see the light of day in 2024. In a tweet agreeing with DSCC’s Ross Young, he stated:

My prediction is the same – under-display Face ID coming in 2024 (iPhone 16), and this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose.

The analyst has now tweeted again to double down on the accuracy of the details he has shared. He said:

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.

Young and Kuo agree that the high-end iPhone 16 models would adopt this change. As a result, it’s likely that these reports are accurate. Both leakers have a solid history of sharing precise details when it comes to Apple products in particular. However, even if these, in fact, are Apple’s present plans, the company could always delay or change them for whatever reason.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo