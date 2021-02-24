Hurry! Save $375 on the Samsung Note 20 Ultra as Amazon’s Deal of the Day

There have been a lot of incredible one-day deals this week, and today is no exception! Amazon’s Deal of the Day is on the Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G, and our review of the smartphone is pretty glowing. You can save $375 on the Mystic Black or Mystic Bronzer colorways of the phone, but the discount is only available until the end of the day!

You might be wondering if the Note 20 Ultra is still worth picking up with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones. The answer’s a little more complicated than a yes or a no (that’s why we have the Galaxy S21 vs. Note 20 Ultra article!), but in short, this smartphone is still compelling, and most importantly, it’s bound to go on sale more often… just like today!

And the Note 20 Ultra is not outdated by any means. Aside from the Galaxy Z Flip 2, this was the highest tier of flagship device for Samsung in 2020, and it shows in both its specs and popularity. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the bleeding edge of technology, the Note 20 Ultra is still very much up there. This flagship includes an S Pen right out of the gate and has a built-in holder for it. For the Galaxy S21 phones, the S Pen is only compatible with the Ultra, and you need to buy it separately.

Amazon is also running an additional promotion right now, too. Purchasing a Samsung smartphone will let you save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Black. 50% off MSRP for great quality earbuds is a great deal if you need a new pair.

Either way, make sure to grab your Note 20 Ultra from Amazon before the end of the day to save!

