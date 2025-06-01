If you are a fan of Microsoft OneNote but have often wished for more – more privacy, more powerful organization, better collaboration – then get ready. After trying out dozens of alternatives, I came across Notesnook. This note-taking app takes everything you love about OneNote and cranks it up to eleven. Think of it as OneNote on steroids that offers an encrypted, feature-rich environment that respects your data while supercharging your productivity.

Here's how Notesnook is delivering a truly powerful, private, and portable note-taking experience that I can’t recommend enough.

Excellent theming engine

A bunch of shades to choose from