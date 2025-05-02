NotebookLM is Google's AI-powered notetaking tool, powered by Gemini, and is filled with incredible student and research-centric features like AI-generated podcasts (which Google refers to as Audio Overviews), Mind Maps, content generation features, and more. Given the tool's success, Google has been working tirelessly to improve the app by adding new features, such as the ability to search the web and curate up to 10 recommended sources, and expanding NotebookLM's iconic features, like Audio Overviews, to Google's other services like Google Docs.

While the AI tool has a lot to offer and is undoubtedly one of the most promising tools I've come across, like every tool, it has its shortcomings. A couple of weeks ago, I outlined four features I'd like Google to add to NotebookLM, and one of those was a standalone NotebookLM app. Whether the tool's team stumbled upon my article or there are countless users like me, NotebookLM’s app is finally available for pre-order.

You can pre-order NotebookLM's mobile app on iOS and Android devices right away

NotebookLM announced via a post on its X account that the team has heard users’ requests loud and clear, and the tool’s app is finally available for pre-order on both the Apple App Store and Play Store.

While the X post states that "we're a few weeks away from a beta launch," the app’s listing on the App Store mentions that the app is Coming Soon, with an expected release date of May 20, 2025. That’s less than three weeks away! If you pre-order the app on your iOS or Android device, it will be automatically installed and ready to use once the app goes live.

Based on the images uploaded in NotebookLM’s app listing, you'll be able to essentially do everything you can currently do on NotebookLM’s website: create and view all your existing notebooks, populate your notebooks with sources like PDFs, websites, videos, and more, create Audio Overviews, interact with them, and ask questions about your sources.

Image Credit: NotebookLM

If you're ever browsing the internet (or anywhere outside NotebookLM) and come across a source you'd like to use for a notebook, instead of going through the hassle of downloading it and then uploading it, you'll be able to send it directly to the app from anywhere on your device, which is a neat addition.

While I’ve been waiting a long time for Google to finally launch the NotebookLM app, the team had already hinted at the possibility via different X posts in the last few weeks.

Nonetheless, I didn’t expect the app to be officially announced this quickly. As mentioned above, the app is expected to roll out officially on May 20, 2025, according to the App Store listing. I’d personally take that with a grain of salt, as Meta’s editing app, Edits, noted Expected April 30, 2025 and ended up launching roughly a week earlier on April 22, 2025. So, there’s always the possibility the app could roll out slightly earlier (or later). Since the app will launch in beta in the "next few weeks," I believe the chances of it rolling out before May 20th are slim.

All that aside, I’m glad NotebookLM’s team has been proactively listening to user feedback, and a dedicated NotebookLM app is finally one step closer. No more needing to open a browser tab every time I’m studying and need NotebookLM, finally!