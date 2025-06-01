Google's AI-powered research assistant tool, NotebookLM, is what made me believe that AI might truly be a game-changer for productivity. What got me obsessed with the tool wasn't just the fact that it relies solely on the documents and sources you feed or share with it. Instead, it was one specific feature that went viral on social media: Audio Overviews. If you've used NotebookLM before, there's a very slim possibility you haven't used the feature at least once before.

But if you're new to it or are yet to try the tool out, Audio Overviews are essentially AI-generated podcasts hosted by two virtual hosts where they discuss sources you've added to your notebook. They're designed to be engaging, lively and somewhat witty, and can transform even the most boring lecture into something you can get through without zoning out.

They're a great way to quickly overview the content from your sources, and the time I've spent listening to NotebookLM Audio Overviews in the past few months probably adds up to more than the time I’ve spent scrolling through TikTok (which, honestly, says a lot). That said, though they're incredible, there's always something you can do to make them better, and here are a few ways I do exactly that.

3 Customize the length of Audio Overviews

For when you’re in a hurry or just procrastinating

I've noticed that the length of the Audio Overview typically depends on two factors: the number of sources you add to a notebook and how long each source is individually. For instance, I was once studying for a history exam and uploaded nearly twenty different sources to it, including lecture slides, research papers, my own handwritten notes, and summarized notes. The Audio Overview for that notebook ended up being around an hour long.

But, in my experience, this has never been consistent. Once, I had a notebook with just one relatively long source, and my Audio Overview was shorter than five minutes. So, a lot of the time, its just a hit-or-miss situation, and your best bet is simply re-generating the Audio Overview. Given that free users are limited to three generations per day, this can potentially get tricky at times.

Fortunately, NotebookLM finally addressed this at Google I/O 2025, and the Audio Overviews feature now has an option that lets you select the ideal length for them... somewhat. As usual, begin by uploading your sources to your notebook. Then, instead of directly hitting the Generate button under Audio Overview, click Customize instead. Here, you'll find three options under Length: Shorter, Default, and Longer.

According to a post on NotebookLM's X (formerly Twitter) account, picking the Shorter option means you'll receive around a five-minute Audio Overview, and picking Longer will get you around a twenty-minute one. The Default setting will get you around a 10-minute Audio Overview instead.

While this isn't as much control as I'd like when customizing the length of the AI-generated podcasts, it's much better than getting a 40-minute podcast when I only wanted a 5-minute one to quickly recap the topic.

2 Nudging the hosts to focus on a specific topic during an Audio Overview

Because nobody has time for irrelevant details